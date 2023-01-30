ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Gas Prices Up 37 Cents In January

Newsradio WRVA
 3 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Gas prices have been on the rise nationwide, and Virginia is no exception. Up 33 cents in the last month and 14 cents from a year ago, gas prices underwent a sharp spike in January. In Richmond, a gallon of gas has gone up 37 cents in the last month and 7 cents in just the last week.

These price jumps are related, according to AAA's Morgan Dean, to both unexpectedly high demand and a jump in the price of crude oil. The rise seems to be stabilizing, however, and Dean says that with potentially colder weather reducing demand, as well as a recent reduction in crude oil prices, prices may slowly start to fall again soon.

Newsradio WRVA

