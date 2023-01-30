NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
03-17-26-30-34
(three, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Lucky For Life
09-16-34-46-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(nine, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 3 Day
9-0-2, Fireball: 6
(nine, zero, two; Fireball: six)
Pick 3 Evening
3-6-2, Fireball: 1
(three, six, two; Fireball: one)
Pick 4 Day
2-2-4-5, Fireball: 8
(two, two, four, five; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
0-8-4-1, Fireball: 8
(zero, eight, four, one; Fireball: eight)
Powerball
01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000
