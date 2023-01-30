ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 5

03-17-26-30-34

(three, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Lucky For Life

09-16-34-46-47, Lucky Ball: 13

(nine, sixteen, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Pick 3 Day

9-0-2, Fireball: 6

(nine, zero, two; Fireball: six)

Pick 3 Evening

3-6-2, Fireball: 1

(three, six, two; Fireball: one)

Pick 4 Day

2-2-4-5, Fireball: 8

(two, two, four, five; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

0-8-4-1, Fireball: 8

(zero, eight, four, one; Fireball: eight)

Powerball

01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000

