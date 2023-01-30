NC Lottery

Three men have been arrested on accusations that they clashed with police officers during separate incidents at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against men from Vermont, Illinois and Pennsylvania — more than two years after the riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Nearly 1,000 people across the U.S. have been charged with federal crimes in the Capitol attack and new arrests are still happening nearly every week. William Nichols, 41, of Manchester, Vermont, was identified through a number of open-source videos and police body-camera images that showed him struggling with police officers outside the Capitol building, prosecutors said. According to court papers, Nichols is seen in the footage engaging in “violent interactions” with police officers. He is seen “wielding a large circular shield” to hit officers, in one case causing an officer to lose his balance, an affidavit states. In another instance, he is seen using the shield to hit and push several officers, it says.

