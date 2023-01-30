ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

B98.5

Fire Damages Central Maine Ice Cream Factory

Second only to those shoes from New Balance, the most well known product to come out of Central Maine is the ice cream from Gifford's Famous Ice Cream. According to the KJ, there was a fire at the company's Hathaway Street, Skowhegan facility on Thursday. The article explains that the...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WGME

Maine Turnpike to add new exit in Saco

SACO (WGME) – The Maine Turnpike is getting a new exit in Saco. Construction is underway on a new exit 35, which will connect drivers onto Route 112. The turnpike says the plan is to divert commuters from towns west of Saco, like Buxton, Hollis and Limington, because exit 36 sees so much traffic for Saco and those surrounding areas.
SACO, ME
B98.5

16-Year-Old Determined Mainer Hikes 30 Miles for Veterans

Xavier Freebairn-Lopez is a 16-year-old determined teen who decided to help a program called Operation Ray of Light, according to Central Maine. We view the veterans the United States as a great asset to our country. We work to provide outdoor missions that enhance veterans sense of community through connection.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
WATERVILLE, ME
92 Moose

Lizzy Gets Into Verbal Altercation at Local Drive Thru

Let's talk about drive-thrus, shall we? Yesterday I ordered something on my mobile app and proceeded to the drive thru, happily. Mobile order makes it easy for you to arrive at the spot and just grab your food or drink of choice. You pay ahead on the app and place your order and it's ready for you the moment you arrive. It makes it so convenient for me as I am always in a rush to get to my destination.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

90-year-old bridge between Topsham, Brunswick to be replaced

The all-clear has been given to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick. Work on the bridge could begin this spring after the Maine Department of Transportation was told the best solution would be to replace the 90-year-old bridge. The new bridge will have sidewalks on both...
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainebiz.biz

Finnish company rebuilding second paper machine for Sappi

Sappi's Somerset paper manufacturing facility in Skowhegan is rebuilding its paper machine two (PM2), which will increase its capacity from 240,000 to 470,000 tons per year. PM2 will be rebuilt by Valmet Oyj using advanced manufacturing technology, producing various packaging and coated paper products. The rebuilt machine is scheduled to start up in mid-2025.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
B98.5

B98.5

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

