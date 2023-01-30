Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest Pere Marquette Hotel bomb threat suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After multiple bomb threats to a downtown Peoria hotel, Peoria Police found the suspect and put him in jail. 30-year-old Val Burks was found by the Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department Headquarters, then arrested and charged with 3 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.
Central Illinois Proud
wcbu.org
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
Two juveniles arrested for vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police arrested two juveniles for stealing a vehicle while it was warming up on Tuesday night. According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Antoinette St for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. Officers put out a...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
25newsnow.com
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police probing shots fired call overnight on Sunday
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police is investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Sunday in which multiple shots were fired on the near east side. Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Arrowhead. Upon arrival, officers observed several people fleeing the area and found evidence indacating a shots fired incident had occurred.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man accused of fracturing son’s skull appears in court
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday. Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
25newsnow.com
12 and 14-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12 and 14-year-old were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 2100 block of West Antoinette on a report of a stolen vehicle that just occurred.
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria teen held on bond for string of burglaries, gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 18-year-old man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury for three burglaries that occurred last September, when he was a juvenile. Court documents charge the suspect with three counts of burglary on Sept. 7, alleging that he entered Freedom Gas Station in Chillicothe, Express Smoke Shop in Chillicothe, and the Shell Gas Station on N Prospect Road in Peoria, all with the intent to commit theft within that business.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate Sunday night carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a reported carjacking that occurred in an area close to both the West Bluff and Central Peoria. Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on West McClure inbetween Linn and Bigelow. A male victim says he and his family were...
Central Illinois Proud
Probable cause established in Planned Parenthood arson federal case
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge determined probable cause was established during a preliminary hearing for the Chillicothe man accused of the January 15 arson at the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center. Tyler Massengill, 32, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with malicious use of fire and...
1470 WMBD
PPD investigating armed robbery at a Peoria Auto Zone
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Peoria AutoZone store on Saturday night. A witness told Peoria Police a man came into the store near the corner of S. Western Avenue and S. Ann Street around 6:30 p.m., pretending to shop. The witness said the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights PD warns of phone scam
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Heights Police Department issued a warning Wednesday morning about a phone scam attempting to extort money from residents over the phone. According to the warning posted on Facebook, a person on the phone will claim to be a representative of PHPD and inform...
25newsnow.com
From Peoria High to Assistant Chief: Tony Cummings promoted within Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Assistant Chief Tony Cummings is dropping the title of “battalion” in exchange for a higher role within the Peoria Fire Department. Chief Cummings began his career with the department on May 22, 2000. During his career, he has worked the ranks of Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief of EMS and the Division Chief of Operations. Tony is a 23-year Paramedic for the Peoria community and has served as an instructor to other paramedics and EMT’s on the fire department and other agencies.
