Skarky Boy49
3d ago
As we all know Utah is a joke and think stuff like this will help but it doesn’t and for anyone under 16 or 17 it 35 dollars and that takes about 4 hours to do once again it’s about money.
4
Ex CA resident
3d ago
This makes no sense. 99% of the off road community are very responsible and know the rules. It’s that 1% that is the problem, however 100% of us are now required to take this training, and for what you might ask. It’s simple, so that the DNR can write tickets for not having the required paperwork showing compliance to HB180. That’s right, it’s all about generating revenue and not education.
3
Doreen Bates
1d ago
I am 77 years old and still love to ride my ATV ,not taking a test, been riding for forty years and will continue without a test .
2
Comments / 8