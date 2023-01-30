ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds

A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID man fatally stabbed at Center City SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey man was fatally stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, police say. They identified the victim Thursday as Christian Rios, 22, of Gloucester City.  The stabbing happened at the eastbound stairwell of the 8th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at 5:30 p.m.Rios was with a woman when the attacker approached and started a fight. However, the woman was not hurt. Police said Rios was stabbed twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital. While the attacker got away on a Market-Frankford train.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.SEPTA sources released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing.  Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash

Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY

(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Man in North Philly Hit-and-Run

The man alleged to by the driver of a red Tesla that hit and killed a man in North Philadelphia late Tuesday has turned himself in, police said. The Philadelphia Police have arrested Richard Collins, 27, of the city's Olney neighborhood, on Wednesday morning, for his alleged involvement in the deadly hit-and-run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
UPPER DARBY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Walking Home From Car in Northeast Philly

A man was shot as he walked a short distance from his car to his home in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Police, who responded to a call along the 5000 block of Cottage Street in the Frankford section of the city, just before midnight, said they found evidence that at least seven shots were fired.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
