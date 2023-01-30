PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey man was fatally stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, police say. They identified the victim Thursday as Christian Rios, 22, of Gloucester City. The stabbing happened at the eastbound stairwell of the 8th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at 5:30 p.m.Rios was with a woman when the attacker approached and started a fight. However, the woman was not hurt. Police said Rios was stabbed twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital. While the attacker got away on a Market-Frankford train.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.SEPTA sources released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO