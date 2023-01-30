Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in PhiladelphiaMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia official carjacked by masked gunman outside of longtime home
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia city leader is the latest victim of rampant vehicle thefts across the city after he was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home. Alan Butkovitz, 70, told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he was sitting in his car around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Believe They Know Identity of Attacker in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing
A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station during the Wednesday evening rush. The Philadelphia Police said they may already be "familiar" with the man wanted for the deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:47 p.m., Wednesday at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station at 8th and Market streets.
Victim identified in fatal Center City SEPTA station stabbing, suspect sought
Police say the victim, identified as 22-year-old Christian Rios of Gloucester City, New Jersey, was stabbed twice in the chest.
Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds
A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
Police ID man fatally stabbed at Center City SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey man was fatally stabbed at a SEPTA station in Center City on Wednesday night, police say. They identified the victim Thursday as Christian Rios, 22, of Gloucester City. The stabbing happened at the eastbound stairwell of the 8th Street Station on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line at 5:30 p.m.Rios was with a woman when the attacker approached and started a fight. However, the woman was not hurt. Police said Rios was stabbed twice in the chest and pronounced dead at Jefferson Hospital. While the attacker got away on a Market-Frankford train.No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made, authorities say.SEPTA sources released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Main Line Media News
Philly man who was charged as getaway driver in tri-county robbery spree headed to prison
NORRISTOWN — Prison is the next stop for a Philadelphia man who was the getaway driver during a string of gunpoint robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery and Delaware counties and Philadelphia. Alim Charles Swinton III, 44, of the 200 block of East Walnut Park Drive, was sentenced in...
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
Police: Suspect wanted in deadly North Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a shooter who killed a man in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the man in his 40s or 50s was shot at a close range. He died at the hospital. No arrests have been made.
N.J. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police
A New Jersey councilwoman was found shot and killed in front of her home on Wednesday night. ABC News has confirmed the death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour. The business analyst and part-time EMT was elected to the Sayreville council as a Republican in 2021. Police say she was shot multiple...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Hurt, Including Police Officer, in North Philly Crash
Both a police officer and another person were injured in a crash in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. Officials said a police SUV and another vehicle collided at Broad and Dauphin streets around 10 p.m. The car overturned and struck a pole, causing the pole to crash into a parked vehicle. The police SUV also suffered front end damage.
SEPTA bus driver saves woman during carjacking in Fishtown
Chris DeShields says he's been on the job for 17 years, but he's never seen anything like what he saw last Wednesday night.
fox29.com
Police: Driver of speeding Tesla in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run in custody
PHILADELPHIA - A suspect is in custody after police said a pedestrian was killed by a speeding Tesla Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash. Chief...
Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man walking to his car in West Philadelphia was ambushed and shot by an individual who pulled up alongside him. The Philadelphia Police Department reported last Monday, at around 11:30 pm, a suspect approached the victim in the area of 1500 North 53rd Street in a blue Lincoln Navigator. The suspect stopped the Lincoln in the road, got out of the vehicle and walked over to shoot the man as he approached his car which was parked along the street here. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital The post Man ambushed, shot walking to car in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Carjackers were no match for a brave Philly transit worker and his 15-ton bus
PHILADELPHIA — Route 5 SEPTA bus driver Chris DeShields interrupted what appeared to be a Fishtown carjacking last week on a late-night run by using his 40-foot bus to box in and scare off the would-be robbers. He was driving north on Frankford Avenue about 10:40 p.m., carrying five...
Philadelphia would-be carjacker shot at by licensed gun owner while attempting to steal car: police
A Philadelphia 17-year-old opened a car door and pointed a gun at two people inside but was fired upon by one of the occupants who had a gun and was a licensed carry holder, police say.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
Main Line Media News
Philadelphia man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for at least a dozen years for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that used straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Tyrone V. Gresham, 26, of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Man in North Philly Hit-and-Run
The man alleged to by the driver of a red Tesla that hit and killed a man in North Philadelphia late Tuesday has turned himself in, police said. The Philadelphia Police have arrested Richard Collins, 27, of the city's Olney neighborhood, on Wednesday morning, for his alleged involvement in the deadly hit-and-run.
Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Walking Home From Car in Northeast Philly
A man was shot as he walked a short distance from his car to his home in Northeast Philadelphia Monday night. Police, who responded to a call along the 5000 block of Cottage Street in the Frankford section of the city, just before midnight, said they found evidence that at least seven shots were fired.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0