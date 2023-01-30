Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
Dan’s Daily: Sam Lafferty Draws Trade Interest, Penguins Ownership & Mistakes
There will be a lot of Pittsburgh Penguins fans who point a finger and say, “I told you!” Western PA native Sam Lafferty didn’t make a difference with the Penguins but has become a high-energy cog with the Chicago Blackhawks and is drawing a lot of interest before the NHL trade deadline. Big-time injuries are dominating headlines in several cities. A Canadian outlet followed suit with our goalie trade market analysis. The Vegas Golden Knights are linked to Tyler Bertuzzi, and more details about the Penguins’ ownership structure and Mario Lemieux’s lack of involvement.
Penguins One-Timers: Internal Frustrations Grow, Dumoulin Rebound
It is an unsettling time for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their playoff streak is in its greatest jeopardy since it began in 2006-07. Players had to be separated during a morning skate. Coach Mike Sullivan was visibly frustrated after the Penguins latest loss and the mistakes … oh those mistakes just keep coming, again and again.
Hextall’s Crucial Mistake Dogging the Pittsburgh Penguins (+)
Hindsight is 20/20. All analysis looking backward is perfect, though there is one decision, one mistake which quickly drew criticism at the moment, and it is indeed dogging the Pittsburgh Penguins season. Yes, we can question losing Jared McCann for nothing in 2021, and I did. Those 25 goals he’s...
Molinari: Time for ‘Leadership Group’ to Show the Way (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season has been rife with inconsistencies, which is a big part of the reason they are in such a precarious position in the Eastern Conference playoff race as the NHL’s regular season enters its final 2 1/2 months. Indeed, perhaps the only thing that can...
NHL Trade Talk: Source Tells NHN Logan Couture Could Bring Big Return (+)
Logan Couture reminded the hockey world that he has plenty of game left with a career-high five-point night in the San Jose Sharks’ 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The NHL trade buzz began. The 33-year-old pivot has scored four points four times – on...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins ‘Looking Hard’ For Trade, Will Larkin Hit the Block?
It’s a heavy-duty NHL trade deadline Dan’s Daily. Our Dave Molinari went one-on-one with Pittsburgh Penguins president of hockey ops Brian Burke, and Dave didn’t worry about offending. He asked the tough questions, and Burke gave answers. It’s a great read. Also in the Daily, the...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0