A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision west of Delhi on Friday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Zachary Schmitt of Manchester was heading south on a curve on 210th Avenue just south of 240th Street shortly after 7:30 am when he went onto the shoulder and lost control. His car slid into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming car driven by 75-year old Michael Peitz of Delhi. Both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.

DELHI, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO