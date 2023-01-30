Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
GotD – Jennifer Dunn, The Linn County Fair
It’s never too early to start thinking of the fair and The Linn County Fair’s Jennifer Dunn is here to remind you to get your tickets AND make plans for their trivia night coming up. Listen Live!. KMCH Sports 2 Live Stream. Guest of the Day. Monday 1/30.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Steger Construction Named Dyersville Chamber Business of the Year
Congratulations to the Dyersville Chamber’s Business of the Year… Steger Construction!. The winner was announced at Wednesday night’s Dyersville Chamber’s Annual Meeting. This year’s other nominees included Chad’s Pizza, Ideal Decorating, J & R Fashions and Kluesner Construction. Past President Steve Boeckenstedt reviewed what...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – Maci Cook
Our week of coverage from the Delaware County Cattlemen’s Banquet continues, today we talk to incoming 2023 Beef Queen Maci Cook.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Greater Delaware County Community Foundation Awards Grants
$3,952 – Delaware County Food Bank. $550 – First Presbyterian Church Birthday Bag Program. $750 – West Delaware Elementary and Middle School Book Fair. $1,200 – The Meadows Assisted Living (Harlo Coon Grant) $698 – University of Northern Iowa Foundation (Harlo Coon Grant) Foundation Chairman...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Shinedown to Perform at Great Jones County Fair
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello has announced their final concert act of 2023. The rock band Shinedown will take the stage on Thursday, July 20th. Tickets are $56 for the track (standing room only) and amphitheater/bleachers. Tickets will go on sale February 10th at 10 am. The rest...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members
An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his spouse and stepdaughter. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at 203 Newton Street Lot 11 in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delhi Church Supporting Amish Neighbors Following Deadly Crash
A Delhi church is supporting their Amish neighbors following a deadly crash last week. On Friday morning, four Delhi residents lost their lives when the passenger van they were riding in lost control in the snowy weather on Highway 20 in Grundy County and rolled over. Twenty-two year old Ervin Borntreger of Delhi died in the crash, along with his one-year-old son Marlin Borntreger. Two other family members, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger and 4-year-old Emma Borntreger, were also killed. Nine other passengers, including three children, were also injured.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Driver Taken to Hospital after Two-Car Collision Near Delhi
A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision west of Delhi on Friday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Zachary Schmitt of Manchester was heading south on a curve on 210th Avenue just south of 240th Street shortly after 7:30 am when he went onto the shoulder and lost control. His car slid into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming car driven by 75-year old Michael Peitz of Delhi. Both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Arrested on Drug Charges During Traffic Stop Near Delhi
Two people were arrested during a traffic stop near Delhi last week after authorities found two large bags of marijuana in their vehicle. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year old Aubrey John Thompson Jr. was pulled over for a traffic violation last Wednesday night on 210th Avenue. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search was conducted, with authorities finding two large bags each containing over one pound of marijuana.
