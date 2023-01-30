ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Experts encourage winter fire safety

CLAY COUNTY — As half of all home heating fires occur between December and February, fire experts from around the region are reminding residents of how to stay safe. To “put a freeze on winter fires,” the U.S. Fire Administration recommends plugging only one heat-producing appliance like a space heater into an electrical outlet at a time and keeping anything that can burn, such as bedding, curtains and clothing, at least 3 feet away from a heating source like a fireplace, space heater, wood stove or radiator.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves addresses issues with south KC residents

New Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves appeared before a packed house January 16 at South Patrol and opened the floor to whatever anybody wanted to talk about. ‘Racism, excessive force, I’m open,” she told the meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance. “We need to break down the adversarial wall between the community and the police department. Nothing is off the table.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal

Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Overland Park to stay open

This follows longtime financial headwinds for Bed Bath and Beyond, whose challenges have grown more acute in the past year with its sales and stock price plummeting. Company officials have suggested they could soon file for bankruptcy. The chain will close more than 200 stores. The company announced an initial...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
thepitchkc.com

The Nelle closes after six years in business

The Nelle, a space focusing on providing resources to women and LGBTQ+ folks in the Kansas City area, was reported to have its final day Jan. 31, according to Startland News. The Nelle, located in the Crossroads Arts District, was a membership-based organization that created social events, arts programming, and gym classes to connect and motivate members. A gym, event space, and workroom were also available. With all of these amenities, the business was meant to be a “third space” for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community to network and feel empowered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
beckersspine.com

Overland Park Regional Medical Center opens orthopedic unit

Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center has opened a new orthopedic unit, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Shawnee Mission Post. The new unit, accompanied by a spine specialty unit, increases the center's capacity for hip, knee and spine operations. The unit cost the medical center $15 million...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kmaland.com

Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Liberty Hospital names chief medical officer

Liberty Hospital has named Chakshu Gupta, MD, FCAP, as chief medical officer. Gupta replaces Raghu Adiga, MD, who was named hospital president and CEO in September 2022. “Dr. Gupta has demonstrated exceptional capability in his medical staff leadership roles at Liberty Hospital,” Adiga said. “I am confident he will serve our patients, institution and staff with expertise and compassion, and I look forward to his insights and guidance as part of our hospital leadership team.” Gupta is a board-certified clinical pathologist for MAWD Pathology Group and serves as the hospital’s medical director for laboratory services. Gupta has an MBA and has held a variety of leadership roles in and outside the hospital. He will continue a portion of his clinical work, including that of laboratory medical director. In addition, the hospital welcomes two new physicians to meet the growing need for health care in the Northland. Eben Eno, MD, a board-certified cardiologist, has joined the Liberty Hospital Heart Center. Eno attended University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and completed a residency in internal medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, New Jersey. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at St. Louis University Hospital. Lydia Assioun, MD, has joined Liberty Hospitalists. Board-certified in internal medicine, Assioun served as an internal medicine hospitalist at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as well as at St. Louis University Hospital. She received her medical degree from St. Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, and completed an internal medicine residency at St. Louis University Hospital. Assioun also served as assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at St. Louis University School of Medicine.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
