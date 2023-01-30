Read full article on original website
Community rallies around Platte City mom who lost livelihood in fire
A Northland community has raised more than $25,000 for a Platte County single mom who lost her livelihood to a fire.
Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South
This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
Experts encourage winter fire safety
CLAY COUNTY — As half of all home heating fires occur between December and February, fire experts from around the region are reminding residents of how to stay safe. To “put a freeze on winter fires,” the U.S. Fire Administration recommends plugging only one heat-producing appliance like a space heater into an electrical outlet at a time and keeping anything that can burn, such as bedding, curtains and clothing, at least 3 feet away from a heating source like a fireplace, space heater, wood stove or radiator.
KCPD Chief Stacey Graves addresses issues with south KC residents
New Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves appeared before a packed house January 16 at South Patrol and opened the floor to whatever anybody wanted to talk about. ‘Racism, excessive force, I’m open,” she told the meeting of the South Kansas City Alliance. “We need to break down the adversarial wall between the community and the police department. Nothing is off the table.”
17 school districts in Kansas City
From Blue Springs to Shawnee, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in and around Kansas City.
Kansas agency to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue’s license
The Kansas Department of Agriculture has initiated administrative proceedings to revoke Unleashed Pet Rescue’s animal shelter license.
12 Overland Park neighborhoods targeted for ash tree removal
Overland Park is one step closer to cutting down thousands of ash trees to counteract the effects of the invasive emerald ash borer beetle. The Overland Park Community Development Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a $980,000 bid with contractor Looks Great Services of Mississippi to remove 2,434 of the trees on public right-of-ways around the city.
Bed Bath and Beyond in Overland Park to stay open
This follows longtime financial headwinds for Bed Bath and Beyond, whose challenges have grown more acute in the past year with its sales and stock price plummeting. Company officials have suggested they could soon file for bankruptcy. The chain will close more than 200 stores. The company announced an initial...
The Nelle closes after six years in business
The Nelle, a space focusing on providing resources to women and LGBTQ+ folks in the Kansas City area, was reported to have its final day Jan. 31, according to Startland News. The Nelle, located in the Crossroads Arts District, was a membership-based organization that created social events, arts programming, and gym classes to connect and motivate members. A gym, event space, and workroom were also available. With all of these amenities, the business was meant to be a “third space” for women and members of the LGBTQ+ community to network and feel empowered.
4 teens charged following vandalism at Blue Valley High School
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix. As Chiefs fans prepare to take Phoenix by storm, a local group of tailgaters is looking into an innovative way to make the trip. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
'Many patients are dying': Kansas City-based doctor says situation in Haiti worsening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC has an update tonight about a place where things have gone from bad to worse - and how a Kansas City-area doctor is still working to make a difference. Last fall, we brought you the story of Dr. Ted Higgins and a surgical center...
Overland Park Regional Medical Center opens orthopedic unit
Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center has opened a new orthopedic unit, according to a Feb. 1 report from the Shawnee Mission Post. The new unit, accompanied by a spine specialty unit, increases the center's capacity for hip, knee and spine operations. The unit cost the medical center $15 million...
Man dies in fall from catwalk Monday at Clay County business
Authorities are investigating after an employee fell “three to four stories from a catwalk, landing on rocks” in Randolph, Missouri. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
Liberty Hospital names chief medical officer
Liberty Hospital has named Chakshu Gupta, MD, FCAP, as chief medical officer. Gupta replaces Raghu Adiga, MD, who was named hospital president and CEO in September 2022. “Dr. Gupta has demonstrated exceptional capability in his medical staff leadership roles at Liberty Hospital,” Adiga said. “I am confident he will serve our patients, institution and staff with expertise and compassion, and I look forward to his insights and guidance as part of our hospital leadership team.” Gupta is a board-certified clinical pathologist for MAWD Pathology Group and serves as the hospital’s medical director for laboratory services. Gupta has an MBA and has held a variety of leadership roles in and outside the hospital. He will continue a portion of his clinical work, including that of laboratory medical director. In addition, the hospital welcomes two new physicians to meet the growing need for health care in the Northland. Eben Eno, MD, a board-certified cardiologist, has joined the Liberty Hospital Heart Center. Eno attended University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and completed a residency in internal medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, New Jersey. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at St. Louis University Hospital. Lydia Assioun, MD, has joined Liberty Hospitalists. Board-certified in internal medicine, Assioun served as an internal medicine hospitalist at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as well as at St. Louis University Hospital. She received her medical degree from St. Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, and completed an internal medicine residency at St. Louis University Hospital. Assioun also served as assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at St. Louis University School of Medicine.
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
