Liberty Hospital has named Chakshu Gupta, MD, FCAP, as chief medical officer. Gupta replaces Raghu Adiga, MD, who was named hospital president and CEO in September 2022. “Dr. Gupta has demonstrated exceptional capability in his medical staff leadership roles at Liberty Hospital,” Adiga said. “I am confident he will serve our patients, institution and staff with expertise and compassion, and I look forward to his insights and guidance as part of our hospital leadership team.” Gupta is a board-certified clinical pathologist for MAWD Pathology Group and serves as the hospital’s medical director for laboratory services. Gupta has an MBA and has held a variety of leadership roles in and outside the hospital. He will continue a portion of his clinical work, including that of laboratory medical director. In addition, the hospital welcomes two new physicians to meet the growing need for health care in the Northland. Eben Eno, MD, a board-certified cardiologist, has joined the Liberty Hospital Heart Center. Eno attended University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago and completed a residency in internal medicine at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in Camden, New Jersey. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at St. Louis University Hospital. Lydia Assioun, MD, has joined Liberty Hospitalists. Board-certified in internal medicine, Assioun served as an internal medicine hospitalist at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as well as at St. Louis University Hospital. She received her medical degree from St. Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, and completed an internal medicine residency at St. Louis University Hospital. Assioun also served as assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at St. Louis University School of Medicine.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO