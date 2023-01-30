Read full article on original website
Former Boise City Councilmember's campaign spending under review
Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez's spending of campaign funds is under review by the Ada County Clerk's office after a complaint was filed on January 25.
Treasure Valley airsoft storeowner gives safety advice
BOISE, Idaho — Airsoft has jumped in popularity over the past few years as a way for people to get outside and have fun through a sport. But airsoft guns can be dangerous, and it's important to handle them properly. According to Boise Police, a group of about 10...
Post Register
Boise man convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise man has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the second time in district court. Adam Paulson, 47, was first tried and convicted of felony vehicular manslaughter in 2018. Paulson was found to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Blood analysis showed his blood alcohol level to be .213 while he was driving. Paulson struck and killed Madeline Duskey while driving his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection of Eagle Rd. and Riverside Dr. in Eagle. Ms. Duskey was a pedestrian crossing Eagle Rd. in the crosswalk when the collision occurred.
Post Register
Caldwell School District is being sued for student fighting incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Filicetti Law Office has filed a notice of tort claim against the Caldwell School District Board and Syringa School on behalf of a juvenile client, (GH) for injuries resulting from fights that were the result of a substitute teacher's actions. On January 26, Ettson Arreola who...
Armed And Dangerous Robbery Suspects Still At Large In Boise Area
Boise, Idaho - Armed and dangerous suspects are on the run after an armed robbery on the 3500 block of W. Rose Hill. At 1:22 pm on January 31, 2023, the Boise Police Departed responded to the call and after going through video footage at the establishment they released photos of the suspects. The robbery took place at Rose Hill Coise and Jewelry.
Police detain teenagers at Boise Towne Square Mall
BOISE, Idaho — Officers with the Boise Police Department on Tuesday evening responded to a report of someone with a gun in the Boise Towne Square Mall; no shots were fired and the officers didn't find any firearms. According to BPD, at 5:15 p.m., officers detained a group of...
U.S. Attorney recommends nearly 3 ½ years prison for former Caldwell officer
BOISE, Idaho — Days before a former high-ranking Caldwell Police officer is set to be sentenced for three federal crimes, court papers filed Monday detail why prosecutors believe he belongs in prison and why his defense attorney believes he doesn’t. Former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley was found...
Former Boise city council member's use of $14,000 in campaign funds raises questions
BOISE, Idaho — Lisa Sánchez, who recently served as the District 3 representative in the Boise City Council, spent $14,655 of her campaign funds in the non-election year of 2022, according to finance reports – and the Ada County Clerk is in the process of reviewing the filings.
2 Beautiful Ways to Uplift a Caldwell Police Officer with Advanced Cancer
CALDWELL, Idaho. Officer Jake Clinger is a family man, a proud Idahoan, and patriot. It is with pride and distinction that Officer Clinger has served the Caldwell Police Department and Boise's Treasure Valley. For more than 15 years, Clinger has donned the Blue and upheld the tenets of the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor.
Man who struck, killed woman on Eagle Road in 2017 convicted in second trial
BOISE, Idaho — The Eagle man charged with vehicular manslaughter in the crash that killed a woman in November 2017 has been found guilty in a second trial on that charge. An Ada County jury returned the guilty verdict against Adam Paulson, 47, after about two hours of deliberation on Tuesday, following a five-day trial. Paulson was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck and killed Madeline Duskey just after midnight Nov. 18, 2017, while Duskey was walking across Eagle Road at Riverside Drive. A blood test showed Paulson's blood alcohol concentration was 0.213, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit.
Post Register
Update: Boise Towne Square Mall gun scare, juveniles charged
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — --Update-- At 5:15 pm on January 31, Boise Police received a report of a person with a gun inside the Boise Towne Square Mall. BPD quickly detained several juveniles and officers were able to locate two airsoft guns. Officers worked with mall security to identify those involved and secured the scene.
Change would've impacted 900 voters in Ada and Canyon County in November of 2022
The proposed bill would eliminate student IDs and personal affidavits as acceptable voter identification. In November 2022, the change would've impacted 900 voters in Ada and Canyon Counties.
livability.com
9 Reasons to Move to Nampa, Idaho
In this Idaho gem just west of Boise, you'll find a family friendly community full of job opportunities, outdoor attractions, outstanding wineries and so much more. Nampa, Idaho, once just a stopping point on the way to Boise, is booming. People are moving to Nampa from across the country, drawn by new job opportunities, a fresh start or just because it’s a great place to raise a family.
kboi.com
Teens allegedly carrying air soft guns detained at Boise Towne Square Mall
Boise Police Department responded to the Boise Towne Square Mall Tuesday night around after a report of a person with a gun. According to police, two juveniles were detained when officers found the tenns were carrying air soft guns. Haley Williams with BPD says the juveniles have been charged with...
Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.
Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
eastidahonews.com
Kansas family’s dog went missing eight years ago. It just turned up in Idaho
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Nicolle Leon left for work one morning in 2015. When she returned to her Wichita, Kansas, home later that day, the family’s dog, a beagle named Roscoe, was gone. “He went missing,” Leon said. “We looked everywhere for him.”. Roscoe was a...
KIVI-TV
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson joins bill to Improve Veteran Healthcare
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson joined the Veterans Affairs Chairman, Mike Bost, in introducing H.R. 592, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Electronic Health Record Modernization Improvement Act. The legislation is intended to further protect veterans' access to quality healthcare. If passed, the EHRM Improvement Act outlines...
livability.com
Why Are Businesses Relocating to Nampa, ID?
Excellent location, deep talent pool, low costs and diverse economy are among the many reasons companies choose to move to Nampa. Growing businesses and the talented workers who make them successful are choosing Nampa, ID, where they discover an unmatched quality of life and unlimited opportunity. Employers such as The...
KIVI-TV
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
