ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bocaratonobserver.com

Don’t Quit Yet!

January went by, and with it, probably most of our New Year’s resolutions. But don’t quit just yet! Think about picking up yoga, a workout routine that helps you relieve stress, sleep better, boost your mood and build the toned body of your dreams. It’s the perfect exercise to achieve the goal that’s always at the top of our resolutions list: a healthy body and mind. Where can you practice yoga? Check out these South Florida yoga studios for the new yogi in you.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Penelope Set to Open at Mizner Park this Month

Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will welcome Penelope, the newest concept from Sub-Culture Group featuring a New Orleans-inspired menu, bar and more, to the center in February. It will occupy the 1,500 square-foot space that was Kapow!. Opening in March is American Social, that will take the...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event

The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy