Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese GibsonBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
Chabad of Coral Springs Holds Next Free Food Distribution Feb. 1
The Chabad of Coral Springs continues its mission of making sure the needs of those who are struggling are met. They’ve teamed up with Feeding South Florida, Farm Share, and individual donors to continue the food distribution this week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Parkland Farmers’ Market Includes a Pet Expo With over 100 Vendors
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, February 5. This popular event is an excellent opportunity for residents to connect and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on our furry friends with the Pet Exo. Located at the Parkland...
When can younger people live in 55-and-over communities? Expert weighs in
Live in a home governed by a condominium, co-op or homeowners association? Have questions about what they can and cannot do? Ryan Poliakoff, an attorney and author based in Boca Raton, has answers. Question: Just over a year ago I moved into a 55-and-over community. I recently discovered in their...
WPBF News 25
'Very rewarding': City officials in Boynton Beach promote new home repair and assistance program
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Relief is here for some Boynton Beach residents who are in need of funding for home repairs or help with purchasing a home. Community Improvement Division Manager R.J Ramirez said homeowners who are income eligible may now apply to receive up to $25,000 for home repairs.
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
Ex-firefighter guilty of stealing nearly $159,000 from charity
A federal jury convicted a former Palm Beach County firefighter on three counts of misappropriating $158,960 from Piper's Angels Foundation Inc., which provides support to people with cystic fibrosis.
Click10.com
Roach issues now found in several rooms in ALF where kitchen was ordered shut
SUNRISE, Fla. – Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms. Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues. According to the inspection, roaches were...
bocaratonobserver.com
Don’t Quit Yet!
January went by, and with it, probably most of our New Year’s resolutions. But don’t quit just yet! Think about picking up yoga, a workout routine that helps you relieve stress, sleep better, boost your mood and build the toned body of your dreams. It’s the perfect exercise to achieve the goal that’s always at the top of our resolutions list: a healthy body and mind. Where can you practice yoga? Check out these South Florida yoga studios for the new yogi in you.
Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close four Palm Beach County stores as company faces bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close four more stores in Palm Beach County and a Harmon's store, which is the company's beauty store brand. The closures will be among 87 nationwide as the embattled home goods chain teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. In addition, the company said...
'Vibrant and fierce': Family, friends remember Wellington mother killed in murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — Milly Taylor first met Brittany Dyan Carter in Royal Palm Beach when she was about 8 years old. Taylor sold Carter's mom their first house. Over two decades later, she hired Carter as a real estate agent on her Keyes Realty team. She made the offer Jan. 19.
Top principal, assistant principal, teacher, school-related employee honored
The School District of Palm Beach County and Education Foundation of Palm Beach County named the 2023 principal, assistant principal, teacher, and school-related employee of the year.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
Palm Beach County schools announce teacher, principal of the year
Behind every Palm Beach County student is a person who dedicates their life to education. And on Tuesday evening, the school district celebrated four of the people who make local schools a success. "This is our Oscars," Superintendent Mike Burke said during this year's Celebrate the Great award ceremony. "This is our...
bocaratontribune.com
Penelope Set to Open at Mizner Park this Month
Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real in Boca Raton, will welcome Penelope, the newest concept from Sub-Culture Group featuring a New Orleans-inspired menu, bar and more, to the center in February. It will occupy the 1,500 square-foot space that was Kapow!. Opening in March is American Social, that will take the...
bocaratontribune.com
City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event
The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
Town hall meeting at West Palm Beach church to focus on policing
West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderly is expected to attend an informal town hall-type meeting at a local church Tuesday.
