Baker City, OR

Goals achieved, Baker County Senior Citizens Inc. to dissolve

By JAYSON JACOBY jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
Baker City Herald
Baker City Herald
 3 days ago
More than half a century after a group of senior citizens in Baker City started meeting weekly to play cards and share their favorite dishes at potlucks, the social opportunities for a new generation have expanded along with the space to enjoy them.

The bingo, the lunches, the tai chi classes and much more that happens at the Baker City Senior Center at 2810 Cedar St. is a tribute to, and legacy of, those forebears who have passed away, said Mary Jo Carpenter.

