Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Boston Radio Hosts Blast Rob Gronkowski’s Television Analysis: ‘Who At Fox Thinks This Is Good?’
Boston sports radio hosts Scott Zolak and Rob “Hardy” Poole slammed former NFL star turned Fox Sports analyst, Rob Gronkowski, for a string of verbal gaffes on air. Gronk joined the NFL’s coverage on Fox in mid-October since he reentered retirement after the 2021 season. Gronk and the rest of the Fox NFL Sunday crew were in Philadelphia to broadcast the NFC Championship game between the Eagles and San Fransico 49ers, and Gronk had some questionable names that he botched.
Colin Cowherd Lists How Much Football Has Changed in Two Decades Since Brady’s First Start: ‘From Gambling Is Evil To A Team In Vegas’
Star quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for so long that the changes in the league and the sport are dramatic, as Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd explained with a list of some of the things that are different now compared to 23 seasons ago. On Wednesday morning,...
WATCH: An Actual Hot Mic Causes Delay To Start Of NBA Game
A microphone caught fire and delayed the start of an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Before the opening tip, Sportsnet returned from a commercial break, and a camera showed a microphone on fire underneath the basket near the Raptors’ bench. Raptors play-by-play...
YouTuber Jeffree Star Sets Internet on Fire With Hints About Identity of NFL Boyfriend As Football Wives Rush to Clear Their Husband’s Names
YouTube star and beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy, but his latest announcement of a secret “NFL boo” has football wives and their player husbands attempting to clear their names. Star, who boasts 15.9 million subscribers on YouTube, teased the new relationship last week. “Goodbye...
Mediaite
New York City, NY
14
Followers
204
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.https://www.mediaite.com/
Comments / 0