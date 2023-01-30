Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Butte behind the scenes: Covering the Mining City's long-held hoops rivalry
BUTTE — The annual battle for basketball bragging rights between Butte High and Butte Central took place Tuesday night at the Civic Center, and it was a trade-off in runaway fashion. The Bulldogs cruised in the girls game, prevailing 62-32, while the defending state champion Maroons, ranked No. 2...
406mtsports.com
Butte pulls away from Butte Central at City Championships
BUTTE – The Butte Civic Center hardwood was the epicenter of the city’s basketball universe on Tuesday night, as the 2023 installment of the Butte City Championships pitted the Butte High School Bulldogs against the Butte Central Catholic High School Maroons. The Bulldogs used sharp shooting and excellent...
thenugget.net
500 Students Fewer- The Lost Enrollment of Helena High
How has Helena High managed to lose more than 500 students and over $4.4 million in just four years? Why have classes been cut? What has caused this? Opening a new high school in East Helena is one of the major causes of this substantial drop in student enrollment at Helena High.
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Anaconda, Montana
Places to visit in Anaconda, MT. Anaconda, Montana, is a small town with some things to do. This community offers a growing downtown business district with a coffee shop, bakery, salons, fitness studio, and clothing boutiques. One of the best attractions in town is the Washoe Theater, built in 1931...
Extreme Weather Causes Big Pileup on I-90 East of Missoula
Montana Highway Patrol troopers now say a crash that blocked traffic between Missoula and Drummond Tuesday evening was caused when seven different vehicles tangled in the curves of the Bearmouth, sending half a dozen people to the hospital. Troopers say the crash began when a westbound commercial vehicle was traveling...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
montanarightnow.com
I-90 closed in both directions near Drummond
Detours are in place on I-90 near Drummond after a multi-vehicle crash. Montana Highway Patrol is reporting eastbound traffic is detoured at MM138 and westbound traffic is being detoured at Drummond. I-90 will remain closed to traffic as multiple ambulances and first responders are traveling to the scene. As of...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow crews respond to duplex fire
MISSOULA, MT — Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to a two-story duplex heavily engulfed in smoke on the 700 block of Granite Street on Monday. According to the fire department, crews gained entry to the structure through a basement extension. They later discovered the fire started in the basement near...
NBCMontana
6 people hospitalized after 7-vehicle crash west of Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is flowing slowly in both directions on Interstate 90 near Drummond as crews work to clear a seven-vehicle crash scene. Six people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Montana Highway Patrol says a westbound commercial vehicle was driving too fast for conditions when it hit a...
Suspected Homicide At Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge
This just in from the Montana Department of Corrections:. The Montana Department of Corrections has announced they have begun an investigation of a suspected homicide of an inmate at Montana State Prison, in collaboration with the Powell County Sheriff's Office. It has been announced that Todd Fisher, 49, was pronounced...
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Homicide being investigated at Montana State Prison
DEER LODGE, Mont. — A Montana State Prison inmate has died in a suspected homicide, which is being investigated by the Department of Corrections and the Powell County Sheriff's Office. Todd C. Fisher, 49, of Glendive, died on Sunday at the prison in Deer Lodge, officials said. Fisher was...
$150,000 Fine and Jail for Dangerous Insurance Fraud in Helena
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing told KGVO News on Monday about how a former insurance agent in Helena was recently sentenced for his role in an insurance fraud scheme. Helena Insurance Agent gets Jail Time and a $150,000 Fine. Downing said...
montanarightnow.com
Helena man suspected in threat to damage Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs arraigned on charges
GREAT FALLS — A Helena man accused of attempting to damage a Helena Public Schools building with pipe bombs was arraigned today on federal charges, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Logan Sea Pallister, 24, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with attempted property damage by use of...
