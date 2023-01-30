Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Ned William Ruch
Ned William Ruch, 86, of Mulberry, Ind., died January 31, 2023 in his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 4, 1936 in Frankfort to Maurice and Hazel (Kleinsmith) Ruch. He married Audrey Ann Gouchenour in the summer of 1955 and she preceded him in death. Ned was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Lillian Amy (Good) Money
92, of rural Frankfort, passed away February 1, 2023, surrounded by her family in IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette following a brief illness. Born December 1, 1930, in Frankfort, Lillian was the daughter of Willard N. and Beatrice (Carter) Good. She graduated from Little Jeff High School in Jefferson. She married Herbert Timmons in 1949, and they divorced in 1974. She married Milford Money in 1980, and he preceded her in death in 2000.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Rev. James A. “Jim” Meek
Rev. James A. “Jim” Meek, 81, of Frankfort, Ind., died January 31, 2023 at IU Health Frankfort Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1941 in Madison, Ind. to Russell and Jeanette (Winburn) Meek. His first marriage was to Clara Brophy and she preceded him in death. He married Rachel D. Smith on August 6, 1994 and she survives.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Herbert C. “Sonny” Sheets Jr.
Herbert C. “Sonny” Sheets Jr., 80, of rural Frankfort, Ind., died January 27, 2023 surrounded by his family. He was born September 12, 1942 in Frankfort, Ind. to Herbert C. Sheets Sr. & Dorothy L. (Dilworth) Sheets. Sonny was a 1960 graduate of. Frankfort High School. He worked...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Gilbert Gets 13 Years
A man who eluded authorities for quite some time who was wanted on numerous charges was sentenced last Thursday in Clinton County Superior Court. 41 year old Matthew Gilbert is facing 13 years in prison on the charges he was wanted on previously. Those included possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County Council Holds First Public Hearing on Downtown Projects
The Clinton County Council held the first of two required public hearings on the Clinton County Courthouse project and the Annex Project Tuesday night. The thrust of the meeting was for the Council’s consideration of a resolution making a preliminary determination to enter into a lease agreement or lease agreements to pay the cost of leasing real estate for the following two separate and independent projects — the renovating and equipping of the County Courthouse and the construction and equipping of a new County Annex Building for use by the county.
Comments / 0