Effective: 2023-02-02 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clark, Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO