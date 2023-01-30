Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Deuel; Hamlin WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clark, Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Lac Qui Parle, Redwood, Renville, Watonwan by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Morrison, Pope, Stearns, Stevens by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
