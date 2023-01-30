Effective: 2023-02-02 14:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Lac Qui Parle; Redwood; Renville; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chill values as low as 35 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO