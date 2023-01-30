ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Audiences Aren’t Accepting of Female Superheroes

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqueQ_0kWTsRMD00

Sarah Michelle Gellar is having a career resurgence at the moment, thanks to her roles in films like Do Revenge and TV shows like Wolf Pack. As a result, she’s been the subject of several interviews recently where she’s been candid about her own experiences as a young woman in the industry and Hollywood’s shortcomings when it comes to supporting women.

In one such interview published in The Guardian today, Gellar openly expressed her frustration that superhero films are still the domain of male actors.

“Every time a Marvel movie tries to do a female cast, it just gets torn apart,” she said. Though she didn’t name any actors or titles specifically, it’s very likely she’s referencing responses to films like Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, and Thor: Love and Thunder, in which Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster becomes Lady Thor, both of which have faced online ridicule.

“Unfortunately,” Gellar added, “audiences weren’t as accepting. There’s still this mentality of ‘the male superhero,’ this very backwards way of thinking.”

Gellar specifically referenced Marvel in her quote, perhaps in an attempt to avoid referencing DC superhero films like Wonder Woman or Justice League, which her former Buffy The Vampire Slayer boss Joss Whedon was involved with.

Gellar has refused to speak on her experiences working with Whedon on Buffy, and when speaking to The Guardian, she held firm in her silence, telling the outlet, “I’m never going to go into detail because it doesn’t help anything, it doesn’t solve anything… My heart goes out to people who are willing to tell their truths and their stories and their experiences.”

She added, “I just know that, for me, rehashing things – there’s nothing to be gained for me, in that experience.”

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

Angela Bassett becomes first Oscar-nominated Marvel actress

After 15 years and 30 films, an actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally received an Academy Award nomination. When the nods for the 2023 Oscar nods were announced Tuesday, included among the Best Supporting Actress nominees was Angela Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Before now, none of Marvel’s slew of A-listers — including Oscar nominees and winners Robert Downey, Jr., Cate Blanchett, the late Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson and Natalie Portman — have ever been nominated for their work in an MCU movie.  The most high-profile nomination Marvel has received till now was Best...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Decider.com

Decider.com

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy