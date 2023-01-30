ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba calls current state legislation a form of 'apartheid'

By Ross Reily, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that House Bill 1020 and Senate Bill 2889, aimed at curbing the independence of Jackson, "reminds me of apartheid."

Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, has proposed a bill that would create a new court system within Jackson's Capitol Complex Improvement District, taking authority over cases in that part of the city away from local elected officials.

The bill would put the power to appoint judges solely in the hands of the chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court and to appoint prosecutors solely in the hands of the attorney general.

"They are looking to colonize Jackson," Lumumba said. "They are trying to put their military force over Jackson and they are trying to dictate who has province over Jackson, while they simultaneously introducing a bill at how they can remove elected officials in Jackson. It reminds me of colonial power where they dictate who is our leadership.

Electric car bill: Electric vehicle manufacturers seek to kill bill moving through Mississippi legislature

How legislators live: The lawmakers find economical way to live during legislative session

"They put military power over us and we are just supposed to pay taxes to the king. That's all we are supposed to do is pay taxes to the king."

Senate Bill 2889 , dubbed the "Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Act," gained preliminary approval in a Mississippi Senate committee last week.

It would transfer ownership of Jackson's long-struggling water utility system from the city to a nine-member board, once the work of federally appointed third party administrator Ted Henifin is complete.

Of the board's nine members, just four would be appointed by Jackson's mayor. One of those would require consultation with the mayor of Ridgeland and another with the mayor of Byram, for as long as the system runs at least partially through the two suburbs. The other five seats would be appointed by state leaders — three by the governor and two by the lieutenant governor. All nine would require confirmation by the Mississippi Senate.

"There are people who disagree with my candor in these issues ... as many of these are efforts to strike back at me," Lumumba said. "This is bigger than me because I won't be mayor forever. So, to be able to make decisions and dictate what people in Jackson should have the ability to decide for themselves is not only colonialist, but racist. It is plantation politics at its finest."

He went to say that for state legislators to compare other city's issues to Jackson's is unfair, saying the one ward in Jackson is larger that the entire City of Byram or the population of Neshoba County.

"Yet, they want to have a say over what Jackson does," Lumumba said. "It is a colonial power taking over our city. This is a paternalistic relationship that the State of Mississippi believes that it maintains with the City of Jackson. You have other cities that have a 1% sales tax to support their infrastructure. They do not have a commission that is lording over the decisions of that city like the City of Jackson. Every time there is a mention of Jackson, there is this parental force that believes they should be the overseer of the City of Jackson."

He said those that are critical of Jackson don't believe a disproportionate amount of money should be given to Jackson and that Jackson cannot handle its own problems.

"But let's be clear. A 1% sales tax is not the state government giving us money, it's the people who spend money here," Lumumba said. "When you talk about the federal funding that uses the state as a conduit, you didn't give us anything, the federal government did.

"They act as if we somehow mismanaged TANF funds and gave money to our friends," Lumumba said.

He says he does intend to have conversations with Sen. David Parker, who sponsored 2889. He also said that he has talked with Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann about the issues prior to it being made public the city would receive nearly $600 million from the EPA for assistance with the water system and that Henifin would be coming in as the third-party administrator of the effort.

"He said he was concerned about the plan and the money," Lumumba said. "He said that I should look at a possible relationship with the State of Mississippi. He asked if I thought (President Joe) Biden was just going to write me a check? I told him I do and he did."

Water plan for Jackson

As for Henifin's plan that was outlined Friday to sustain Jackson's water system into the future that all but guarantees rate hikes for many of the citizens of the Capital City, Lumumba said that he was going to reserve judgment until the plan was complete and when he had an opportunity to fully evaluate it.

The plan would cap rates at $150 per month for homes with a value of $160,000 or more. Henifin said the current average is $50 a month for most in Jackson.

"I don't have a structured breakdown of all of the details yet," he said. "There are a lot of considerations, and I need more time to study it."

Lumumba said there would be a Town Hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Hill High School for residents to voice their opinion of the plan and bring up issues surrounding the Jackson Water Crisis.

