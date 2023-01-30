ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Electric's Downtown headquarters won't be placed on real estate market for now

By Vic Kolenc, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVNm0_0kWTsMBo00

El Paso Electric’s headquarters in Downtown El Paso is no longer for sale.

Company officials in October said the 18-story office building was going to be put on the real estate market.

But EPE officials have changed their mind – at least for now.

“El Paso Electric has postponed the active marketing for its Stanton Building given market dynamics,” officials said in a statement given to the El Paso Times.

“The listing was never released to the real estate market. We will reevaluate this decision in the future in light of market conditions and opportunities,” according to the statement.

No sale price was ever divulged. But the El Paso Central Appraisal District has the 43-year-old building currently appraised for tax purposes at $11 million.

The company has owned the Stanton Tower office building at 100 N. Stanton St. since February 2008. It’s had offices there since 1996.

Even if sold, the company’s headquarters were to remain in the building through an expected lease-back arrangement with the eventual buyer, company officials said in October.

The building was to be sold to lower costs for EPE customers and allow the company to focus on its core business of selling electricity to this region, company officials had said.

Vic Kolenc may be reached at 546-6421; vkolenc@elpasotimes.com; @vickolenc on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso raising minimum wage, rep says it's not enough pay

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services. El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation. Included in the...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

New hope for beleaguered part of city

The city has had an extensive, detailed plan to revive the El Paseo corridor ever since 2009. That was the year Las Cruces was one of a handful of cities selected by the federal government for a new program to revitalize economically depressed sections in core areas of the city. We were awarded $2 million, which was enough to conduct a pretty thorough survey.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge

UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976

The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition

EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

1 person dead following motorcycle crash in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department confirmed one person died following a motorcycle crash in the Lower Valley. The unidentified person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries Wednesday night. The injured person died, police stated Thursday afternoon. Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

1st LEGAL Poker Room Open in El Paso

First things first…gambling is “illegal” in Texas. Sure, we’ve got a state lottery but that’s not really considered gambling, I guess. Now, El Paso has a place where poker lovers of all skill levels can go and play the game they love WITHOUT running afoul of the law.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy