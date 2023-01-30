ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickleball in Dickson? A court for nation’s fast-growing sport seems likely.

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
An official playing surface for the rapidly-growing sport of pickleball may soon be available in Dickson.

The Dickson City Council this month unanimously approved a contract with S&S Construction and Pools to remove the Dickson Senior Center outdoor pool. The plan is to install a pickleball court where the pool was located.

S&S will also remove the pool equipment and pool-area fence and backfill the site.

The new Dickson Senior Center was opened to the public in October after renovating the former Dickson Athletic Club site.

Senior Center Director Joan Rial determined the outdoor pool would be utilized less than the indoor pool and so could be used for a pickleball court.

“Pickleball is the number one sport of seniors, so we are very excited about getting a court,” Rial said.

Pickleball – an accessible game that combines elements of ping-pong, tennis and badminton – does reportedly consist of players mostly age 55 and older but does appeal to a variety of age and skill levels.

World-famous athletes and movie stars have joined in on the sport’s craze, becoming part-owners of teams in the Major League Pickleball league. Among the big-name investors are LeBron James and Tom Brady.

The pickleball craze has taken hold in neighboring Williamson County \where courts, lessons and tournaments are available through Williamson County Park and Recreation. Also, in Spring Hill, a planned large mixed-use development would include a U.S. Tennis Association facility containing 12 pickleball courts as well as multiple tennis courts.

