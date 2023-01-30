ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Girls hoops brackets: where did local teams land after the tourney draw?

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
 3 days ago
Tournament season is nearly upon us and now there is a clear picture for what that the playoffs will look like for girls basketball teams around Ohio.

Here's where each local team landed:

Div. I Northeast District

Team: Wooster (17)

Wooster will open up in the Northeast 6 bracket on the road against the 14-seed, North Ridgeville. With a win, the Generals would have to travel to Magnificat (2) for a tough district semifinal matchup.

Div. II East District

Team: West Holmes (1)

West Holmes battled in a tough Ohio Cardinal Conference and earned the No. 1 seed in the district. The Knights will open up with Cambridge (17), but will face some challenges in the district round, where it could run into Indian Creek (3) in the district semis before a potential rematch with John Glenn (2) in the district final (John Glenn beat the Knights in last year's final).

Div. III Northeast District

Teams: Smithville (1), Waynedale (2), Chippewa (3), Loudonville (7), Norwayne (8), Triway (10), Orrville (15), Tuslaw (17), Northwestern (19), Hillsdale (22)

The top four seeded teams — Smithville, Waynedale, Chippewa and Warrensville Heights — naturally went four different directions in the brackets.

Waynedale will open on the bottom half of the Northeast 3 bracket, with a familiar opponent in Northwestern, a team that has given it problems in the past. Outside of the Huskies, the Golden Bears biggest test before the district final could come in the district semis, where it could potentially run into another opponent for the third time this year, in Norwayne. Chippewa lurks in the other side of the bracket, setting up a potential monster rematch between the Bears and Chipps in North Ridgeville. Chippewa's biggest test before then would likely come for fifth-seeded Keystone.

In the Northeast 4 bracket, top-seeded Smithville went into the upper portion and will open with Wellington, with a potential showdown with Loudonville looming in the district semis. First, the Smithies need to exorcise some demons by getting past Fairless — a team that has ended their season the past two years. The Redbirds, led by Corri Vermilya, will open their run by hosting Canton South.

In the bottom portion, Triway and Tuslaw will lock horns for a third time this season and Hillsdale and Orrville will likely both take their shots at Warrensville Heights. The district rounds will be played at Wooster High School.

Coach's comment: "We know the district will be tough," said Smithville coach Eric Nickles. "Every game will be grind, but we are happy with how things turned out. We have to come prepared, there are a lot of good teams in the district."

Div. IV Northeast District

Teams: Dalton (3), Rittman (8), Central Christian (9)

Looking for another district title, Dalton will open up its Northeast 3 bracket by hosting Oberlin and, with a win, hosting Open Door Christian. Below them, Waterloo (2) and Canton Central Catholic (4) will duke it out in big opening game battle, with the winner playing host to East Canton (7). The Bulldogs would play the winner in the district semis.

In the upper portion of the bracket, Central Christian will play the winner of Lake Ridge Academy and Mogadore, and Rittman will open up on the road with St. Thomas Aquinas.

Coach's comment: "The Norwayne District has been very competitive, and it will be competitive again this year," said Dalton coach Katie Miller. "Early matchup of Waterloo vs CCC will be one to watch. Richmond Heights is having an incredible season as well as Waterloo and CCC. It will be important to take it one game at a time."

Div. IV East District

Teams: Hiland (2)

Hiland entered the season looking to build throughout the year and now looks to be peaking at the right time. The Hawks earned the second seed and will open up with Toronto (14) with a potential showdown between Strasburg (4) in the district semis and Hannibal River (1) in the district final.

