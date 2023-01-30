ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State

When it comes to the divide between rich and poor in New York State, it seems to be growing exponentially. The rich are definitely getting richer and thanks in part to ridiculous inflation and stagnant wages, the poor are getting poorer. New York as a whole, however, has a vast amount of wealth, thanks mostly in part to NYC,
ALASKA STATE
The Takeout

McDonald’s Isn’t Road Food in New York Anymore

If you’ve ever taken a road trip through New York State, you’ve driven on the Thruway, an approximately 500-mile system of highways that connect New York City to Buffalo, routing through Albany. The Thruway is efficient and straightforward. It’s also exceedingly boring—particularly the portion that connects Albany and...
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
CNY News

Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
WIBX 950

Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion

Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
ELMA, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM

TikTok creator shining a light on Upstate N.Y.

(WETM) – There is a common misconception about the state of New York. When you mention the words, “I’m from New York,” to some people, the only aspects of New York they can think of are skyscrapers, traffic, and the infamous ball drop at Times Square each year.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
96.9 WOUR

9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State

Valentine's Day is not too far away. If you want to splurge on an amazing meal and you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but high-quality steaks, from restaurants across New York. Be sure to get your reservation in early!
NEW YORK STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy