ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community

By NC Daily Star Staff
northcountydailystar.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

SMUSD & San Marcos Chamber Recognize Students with Rising Stars Program

In partnership with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural Rising Stars event was held this week to honor San Marcos Unified School District student achievement. Attended by local elected officials, school district leaders, students and their families, the event was hosted at Palomar College where three high school seniors from each high school in San Marcos Unified, were honored for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. These students make a difference in their home, school & community with sincerity and passion, making our city shine like a star.
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Classical Academy and Classical Academy Vista are Recognized as Distinguished California Schools!

Congratulations to The Classical Academy, including Classical Academy Middle School and Classical Academy Vista, for being recognized as a California Distinguished Charter School by the Department of Education. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond selected 350 California schools whose educators displayed hard work, dedication, and resilience after years of unprecedented challenges in delivering education. Schools are selected based on their performance on California School Dashboard indicators, including assessment results and socioeconomic data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountydailystar.com

The Classical Academies New Student Open House

If you are interested in 2023-2024 enrollment, The Classical Academies invites you to attend an Open House at the campus of your choice. All open houses are held from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Jan 31: Personal Learning Campus. Escondido | Grades 9-12 Jan 31: Classical Academy High School. Escondido |...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Spring Semester Begins at Palomar College

SAN MARCOS, CA (January 31, 2023) — Thousands of students made their way back to campus on Monday and Tuesday, January 30-31, 2023, for the beginning of the Spring semester at Palomar College. The main campus and Education Centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook were in full swing,...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park

OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
OCEANSIDE, CA
iheart.com

Another Community College to offer a Bachelor's Degree

SAN DIEGO - A community college in San Diego will now be offering a Bachelor's degree in a demanding field. San Diego City College will begin taking applications this fall for it's new Bachelor's Degree in Cyber Defense and Analysis, with classes officially starting in the fall of 2024. It's the first time in the community college's 108-year history that students will be able to earn a four-year degree.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

After 14 years, John Landes center reopens to community

OCEANSIDE — The John Landes Community Center has finally reopened its doors to the Tri-City neighborhood after a 14-year hiatus, bringing back much-needed youth and community programs, a new library space and plans for future upgrades. The city ceased all operations and programming at the former recreation center in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego County Now Accepting Applicants for Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program for older adults

A pilot program aimed to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy is now accepting applications. The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities launched its program that will help eligible adults over 55 years old to provide $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. According to the county, assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Escondido council appoints Palomar College trustee to vacant seat

ESCONDIDO — The City Council voted to appoint Christian Garcia, a current trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board, to the District 3 vacancy during a special Jan. 30 meeting. Christian Garcia was one of several candidates who applied to take over the seat left vacant last November by...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Bring the Whole Family to Public Safety Night!

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vehicle displays • giveaways fun for the whole family. Join us this Thursday for Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market! From 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 2, this family event will feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

‘A major victory’: CSU board approves Craven Hall renaming

SAN MARCOS — The state-level board of trustees overseeing the California State University system has given Cal State San Marcos the green light to rename one of its on-campus buildings that has been a source of strife due to its controversial namesake. Craven Hall, named for the late Sen....
SAN MARCOS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers

Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy