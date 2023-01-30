Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community

In partnership with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural Rising Stars event was held this week to honor San Marcos Unified School District student achievement. Attended by local elected officials, school district leaders, students and their families, the event was hosted at Palomar College where three high school seniors from each high school in San Marcos Unified, were honored for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. These students make a difference in their home, school & community with sincerity and passion, making our city shine like a star.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO