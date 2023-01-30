Oceanside Unified School District’s Prop H and Measure W Bond Projects: Improving Facilities for Students and the Community

Read full article on original website
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego Unified Begins Pre-Enrollment for New Transitional Kindergarten Program
The San Diego Unified School District will start rolling out its Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK) program Wednesday, opening a “Pre-Enrollment Priority Window” to allow families to apply for a spot in the program. Open to all children living in the district who will be age 4 by September,...
northcountydailystar.com
SMUSD & San Marcos Chamber Recognize Students with Rising Stars Program
In partnership with the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, the inaugural Rising Stars event was held this week to honor San Marcos Unified School District student achievement. Attended by local elected officials, school district leaders, students and their families, the event was hosted at Palomar College where three high school seniors from each high school in San Marcos Unified, were honored for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. These students make a difference in their home, school & community with sincerity and passion, making our city shine like a star.
East County parents outraged over recording of teachers bashing students
The recording was secretly captured on a student's iPad and sent to other students. The teachers can be heard using foul language and swear words to describe students' behavior.
northcountydailystar.com
Classical Academy and Classical Academy Vista are Recognized as Distinguished California Schools!
Congratulations to The Classical Academy, including Classical Academy Middle School and Classical Academy Vista, for being recognized as a California Distinguished Charter School by the Department of Education. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond selected 350 California schools whose educators displayed hard work, dedication, and resilience after years of unprecedented challenges in delivering education. Schools are selected based on their performance on California School Dashboard indicators, including assessment results and socioeconomic data.
northcountydailystar.com
The Classical Academies New Student Open House
If you are interested in 2023-2024 enrollment, The Classical Academies invites you to attend an Open House at the campus of your choice. All open houses are held from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Jan 31: Personal Learning Campus. Escondido | Grades 9-12 Jan 31: Classical Academy High School. Escondido |...
northcountydailystar.com
Spring Semester Begins at Palomar College
SAN MARCOS, CA (January 31, 2023) — Thousands of students made their way back to campus on Monday and Tuesday, January 30-31, 2023, for the beginning of the Spring semester at Palomar College. The main campus and Education Centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook were in full swing,...
Coast News
Oceanside asks more input on El Corazon Park
OCEANSIDE — On Feb. 2, the city of Oceanside will host a community meeting for the design of the El Corazon Park Site 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the El Corazon Conference and Event Center, 3306 Senior Center Drive. This is the second opportunity for the community to provide input on the design of the 17-acre public park that will be built near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive.
iheart.com
Another Community College to offer a Bachelor's Degree
SAN DIEGO - A community college in San Diego will now be offering a Bachelor's degree in a demanding field. San Diego City College will begin taking applications this fall for it's new Bachelor's Degree in Cyber Defense and Analysis, with classes officially starting in the fall of 2024. It's the first time in the community college's 108-year history that students will be able to earn a four-year degree.
Coast News
After 14 years, John Landes center reopens to community
OCEANSIDE — The John Landes Community Center has finally reopened its doors to the Tri-City neighborhood after a 14-year hiatus, bringing back much-needed youth and community programs, a new library space and plans for future upgrades. The city ceased all operations and programming at the former recreation center in...
Some East County schools closed Monday due to weather
Multiple schools in East County will be closed because of the anticipated inclement weather, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County Now Accepting Applicants for Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program for older adults
A pilot program aimed to provide 222 seniors at risk of experiencing homelessness a rental subsidy is now accepting applications. The County of San Diego Department of Homeless Solutions and Equitable Communities launched its program that will help eligible adults over 55 years old to provide $500 a month for 18 months to help them stabilize. According to the county, assistance payments are anticipated to begin this spring.
Coast News
Escondido council appoints Palomar College trustee to vacant seat
ESCONDIDO — The City Council voted to appoint Christian Garcia, a current trustee on the Palomar College Governing Board, to the District 3 vacancy during a special Jan. 30 meeting. Christian Garcia was one of several candidates who applied to take over the seat left vacant last November by...
Coast News
Oceanside Theatre Company and Oceanside Historical Society honor local Black entrepreneurs on Feb. 11
OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Board Member Rushell Gordon sought out Oceanside Historical Society’s Kristi Hawthorne for answers to a simple question: “What can you tell me about Oceanside’s other black business owners?”. The response to that inquiry turned into an interactive multi-media exploration celebrating...
northcountydailystar.com
Bring the Whole Family to Public Safety Night!
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vehicle displays • giveaways fun for the whole family. Join us this Thursday for Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market! From 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 2, this family event will feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards.
Coast News
‘A major victory’: CSU board approves Craven Hall renaming
SAN MARCOS — The state-level board of trustees overseeing the California State University system has given Cal State San Marcos the green light to rename one of its on-campus buildings that has been a source of strife due to its controversial namesake. Craven Hall, named for the late Sen....
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos seeks part-time park rangers
Do you love the outdoors and want to make a real difference at work?. Consider becoming a Park Ranger with the San Marcos Outdoor Adventures Division. As park ranger, you will be the front-line source of information about the City’s 38 parks and 70.5-mile trail network—all while interpreting and enforcing park rules and regulations to improve the recreation experience for all San Marcos residents and visitors.
kusi.com
County to begin tracking homeless individuals by name
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County announced plans to utilize a new and more personalized way to tackle homelessness. In order to personalize care for thousands of individuals, the county intends to begin tracking the homeless individually by name. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with the details.
Ex-North County swim instructor headed to trial on charges of molesting students
Nick Piazza is charged with inappropriately touching 3 children. One at a swim school, and the other two at private homes.
City of El Cajon launches new program to help non-emergency 911 callers
Before Tuesday, when you call 911, an ambulance and firefighters are automatically sent to you. But now, non-life-threatening calls will be triage nurses.
Chula Vista City Council appoints member to District 3 seat, avoids expensive special election
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The Chula Vista City Council has sworn in Alonso Gonzalez to the empty District 3 seat representing the city's southeast region, including Paseo Ranchero and Otay Ranch. The seat was vacant due to the election of former councilmember Steve Padilla to the State Senate in...
