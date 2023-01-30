CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 30, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Jan. 27

• harassment; CR 1371

• Violation of Protection Order; Hwy. 91

• domestic violence; Hwy. 31

• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 1728

• theft of property; CR 1685

• harassment; CR 1107

Jan. 28

• domestic violence; CR 436

• domestic violence; CR 783

• possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy. 69 S

• possession of marijuana; I-65 SB rest area

• burglary; CR 1462

• trafficking drugs; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; 2nd Ave. SW

• possession of controlled substance; CR 820

• harassment; CR 601

• criminal mischief; CR 1107

• trespassing; domestic violence; CR 557

• assault; CR 1376

• domestic violence; CR 815

Jan. 29

• criminal mischief; CR 1141

• possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 310

Arrests

Jan. 26 – 29

Cason, David E.; 46

• FTA- exceeding reasonable road speed

Collum, Benjamin J.; 42

• non-support child

Larue, Edward M.; 41

• drug trafficking

• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

• promote prison contraband (drugs)

• discharging firearm into unoccupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile

Loggins, Ashley D.; 36

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

• FTA- no seat belt

Watson, Patrick J.; 53

• assault-reckless endangerment

Zunich, Patricia A.; 44

• Violation of Court Order

Briscoe, Jeffrey S.; 32

• assault-harassment

Bryan, Cindy L.; 40

• possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

Davis, Ricky W.; 48

• drug trafficking

• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• possession of marijauan-2nd degree

Duke, Alex M.; 21

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Freeman, Joshua A.; 41

• FTA- public intoxication

Frock, Donovan M.; 36

• assault-domestic violence-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree

Garmon, William J.; 30

• FTA- DUI (alcohol)

Hill, James C.; 56

• assault-domestic-harassment-family

Holmes, Jacob A.; 47

• drug trafficking

• possession of drug paraphernalia

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Jackson, Joshua B.; 41

• assault-domestic-harassment-family

Jones, Charles C.; 40

• burglary-non residence-force (4 counts)

• damaged property-criminal mischief (4 counts)

• larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft $500 less than $1,500

• larceny/theft-miscellaneous (2 counts)

• larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft less than $500

Kirby, Macus D.; 46

• Probation Revoked- possession of dangerous drugs

Morton, Trent J.; 26

• public intoxication

Needham, Jessi B.; 34

• FTA- possession of methamphetamine

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Peebles, Ronald P.; 42

• possession of methamphetamine

• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

Reburn, Justin W.; 36

• domestic violence-3rd degree

Sinyard, Errick N.; 45

• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

• public intoxication

Smith, Blake S.; 34

• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense

• possession of marijuana-2nd degree

• possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

Smith, Rodney L.; 33

• assault-domestic-coercion (simple assault)

• FTA- assault-harassment

• FTA- larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft less than $500

Tompkins, Daniel R.; 23

• FTA- public intoxication

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

Jan. 26

• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Buddy’s Home Furnishings; 2nd Ave. SW

Jan. 27

• theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $280

• identity theft; person

• criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Laurel Ln. SW; damaged door; $100

• harassment; person

Jan. 28

• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Coin Laundry; 4th St. SW

• domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; person

• duty upon striking unattended vehicle; person; 4th St. SW; damage to 2000 Ford Ranger; $500

• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $66

Jan. 29

• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW

• leaving scene of accident; person; Hwy. 157; damage to 2019 Ford Van; $100

• domestic violence-3rd degree; person; Dialsdale Dr. SW

Arrests

Jan. 27 – 29

Guthrie, William J.; 42

• unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance

• attempt to elude

Averill, Charles R.; 43

• public intoxication

Wilbanks, Jeremy D.; 37

• unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance

• possession of drug paraphernalia

• criminal trespass-3rd degree

Smith, Rodney L.; 33

• FTA- theft of property-4th degree

Allbright, Cecilia S.; 35

• FTA- expired tag

• FTA- driving while suspended

Baker, Zachary A.; 34

• public intoxication

Needham, Jessi B.; 34

• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree

Haynes, Tiffany L.; 33

• FTA- theft of property-4th degree

• FTA- insurance violation

Hays, Daniel J.; 46

• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia

• FTA- run red light

• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)

• FTA- expired tag

Jones, Clinton M.; 34

• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree (3 counts)

• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)

Boone, Timothy A.; 28

• FTA- fail to register vehicle

• FTA- speeding

• FTA- insurance violation

• FTA- speeding

• FTA- insurance violation

• FTA- driving while suspended

• FTA- driving while revoked

• FTA- driving without license

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

