Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 30, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 30, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
Jan. 27
• harassment; CR 1371
• Violation of Protection Order; Hwy. 91
• domestic violence; Hwy. 31
• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; CR 1728
• theft of property; CR 1685
• harassment; CR 1107
Jan. 28
• domestic violence; CR 436
• domestic violence; CR 783
• possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy. 69 S
• possession of marijuana; I-65 SB rest area
• burglary; CR 1462
• trafficking drugs; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; 2nd Ave. SW
• possession of controlled substance; CR 820
• harassment; CR 601
• criminal mischief; CR 1107
• trespassing; domestic violence; CR 557
• assault; CR 1376
• domestic violence; CR 815
Jan. 29
• criminal mischief; CR 1141
• possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; CR 310
Arrests
Jan. 26 – 29
Cason, David E.; 46
• FTA- exceeding reasonable road speed
Collum, Benjamin J.; 42
• non-support child
Larue, Edward M.; 41
• drug trafficking
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• promote prison contraband (drugs)
• discharging firearm into unoccupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile
Loggins, Ashley D.; 36
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• FTA- possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
• FTA- no seat belt
Watson, Patrick J.; 53
• assault-reckless endangerment
Zunich, Patricia A.; 44
• Violation of Court Order
Briscoe, Jeffrey S.; 32
• assault-harassment
Bryan, Cindy L.; 40
• possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
Davis, Ricky W.; 48
• drug trafficking
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• possession of marijauan-2nd degree
Duke, Alex M.; 21
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Freeman, Joshua A.; 41
• FTA- public intoxication
Frock, Donovan M.; 36
• assault-domestic violence-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree
Garmon, William J.; 30
• FTA- DUI (alcohol)
Hill, James C.; 56
• assault-domestic-harassment-family
Holmes, Jacob A.; 47
• drug trafficking
• possession of drug paraphernalia
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Jackson, Joshua B.; 41
• assault-domestic-harassment-family
Jones, Charles C.; 40
• burglary-non residence-force (4 counts)
• damaged property-criminal mischief (4 counts)
• larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft $500 less than $1,500
• larceny/theft-miscellaneous (2 counts)
• larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft less than $500
Kirby, Macus D.; 46
• Probation Revoked- possession of dangerous drugs
Morton, Trent J.; 26
• public intoxication
Needham, Jessi B.; 34
• FTA- possession of methamphetamine
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Peebles, Ronald P.; 42
• possession of methamphetamine
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
Reburn, Justin W.; 36
• domestic violence-3rd degree
Sinyard, Errick N.; 45
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• public intoxication
Smith, Blake S.; 34
• possession of drug paraphernalia-1st offense
• possession of marijuana-2nd degree
• possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
Smith, Rodney L.; 33
• assault-domestic-coercion (simple assault)
• FTA- assault-harassment
• FTA- larceny/theft-miscellaneous theft less than $500
Tompkins, Daniel R.; 23
• FTA- public intoxication
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
Jan. 26
• unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Buddy’s Home Furnishings; 2nd Ave. SW
Jan. 27
• theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $280
• identity theft; person
• criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; Laurel Ln. SW; damaged door; $100
• harassment; person
Jan. 28
• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Coin Laundry; 4th St. SW
• domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; person
• duty upon striking unattended vehicle; person; 4th St. SW; damage to 2000 Ford Ranger; $500
• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $66
Jan. 29
• criminal trespass-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
• leaving scene of accident; person; Hwy. 157; damage to 2019 Ford Van; $100
• domestic violence-3rd degree; person; Dialsdale Dr. SW
Arrests
Jan. 27 – 29
Guthrie, William J.; 42
• unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance
• attempt to elude
Averill, Charles R.; 43
• public intoxication
Wilbanks, Jeremy D.; 37
• unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance
• possession of drug paraphernalia
• criminal trespass-3rd degree
Smith, Rodney L.; 33
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree
Allbright, Cecilia S.; 35
• FTA- expired tag
• FTA- driving while suspended
Baker, Zachary A.; 34
• public intoxication
Needham, Jessi B.; 34
• FTA- possession of marijuana-2nd degree
Haynes, Tiffany L.; 33
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree
• FTA- insurance violation
Hays, Daniel J.; 46
• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia
• FTA- run red light
• FTA- insurance violation (2 counts)
• FTA- expired tag
Jones, Clinton M.; 34
• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree (3 counts)
• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)
Boone, Timothy A.; 28
• FTA- fail to register vehicle
• FTA- speeding
• FTA- insurance violation
• FTA- speeding
• FTA- insurance violation
• FTA- driving while suspended
• FTA- driving while revoked
• FTA- driving without license
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
