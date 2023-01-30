Traveling from KC for the Super Bowl? What to know about flights to, Airbnbs in Phoenix

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, and plenty of fans will follow them to Glendale, Ariz. The team faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles as they try to win their second league championship in four years.

While some Chiefs fans have everything booked and ready to go, many are scrambling to make last second accommodations.

Beyond the pretty penny you’ll pay for a ticket to the game , here’s what costs are looking like for fans trying to get to Arizona.

HOW MUCH DO FLIGHTS COST?

There are nonstop and connecting flights out of KCI to Phoenix, which is only 24 minutes away from the stadium where the Super Bowl will take place.

Flights will cost anywhere from $161 to $1,303 roundtrip, depending on the airline you use and when you fly to Phoenix.

If you were to fly with United on Feb. 8 and come back on Feb. 14, it would cost you $518 round trip. The flight leaves at 6:06 a.m. on Feb. 8 and has a 40-minute layover in Denver. It’s a longer trip, but it’s cheaper than your standard weekend getaway.

A nonstop Southwest flight that leaves at 6:43 p.m. on Feb. 8 and comes back Feb. 14 costs $617 round-trip.

If you can wait and leave a day later, a nonstop Frontier flight leaves on Feb. 9 and returns Feb. 14 costs $395 round-trip. Another nonstop Frontier flight that leaves on Feb. 9 and returns on Feb. 13 costs $531 round-trip.

American Airlines has four nonstop flights to Phoenix on Feb. 9 and coming back on Monday the 13th, each costing $1,052 round-trip. Prices climb the closer you get to game day. If you left on Feb. 10, those same flights would cost $1,252.

United also has an 8 a.m. nonstop flight on Friday Feb. 10 and returning Monday Feb. 13 for $823.

KCI announced that these airlines have added extra flights from Kansas City to Phoenix to accommodate for the demand that are available to book:

American Airlines : six additional flights between Feb. 9-11

Delta : two flights on Feb. 10 and two flights on Feb. 11

United : two flights on Feb. 10 and one flight on Feb. 11

Southwest : five additional flights between Feb. 9-10

If you don’t mind layovers, Spirit airlines has a 9:45 p.m. flight on Thursday Feb. 9 and returning to Kansas City on Feb. 13 for $385 round-trip. But it comes at a price: If you choose this flight, you will have an 8-hour, 19-minute layover in Los Angeles.

WHERE CAN I STAY IN ARIZONA?

The Chiefs have announced a ticket package with On Location , the NFL’s official hospitality partner.

A hospitality experience per person includes a game ticket, pregame party with open bar and tailgate fare and live entertainment for $5,313.50. Other packages that include airfare and a three-night hotel stay start at $7,855.

If that’s out of your price range, plenty of Airbnb rentals will be open that weekend, with listings under $400 and $500 a night.

According to The Arizona Republic , many of the Phoenix hotels sold out months ago, long before anyone knew the Chiefs would be back.

Airbnb provided a few tips for visitors to avoid scams, which are more common around major events like the Super Bowl:

Only book a place to stay through the official Airbnb app, and pay through the Airbnb platform. Someone trying to get you to pay them personally on a separate app or through a money wire is most likely a scammer.

Read the ratings and reviews of each place listed. You can read what each person said about the place’s cleanliness or other issues they noted after their stay.

Message the owner of the Airbnb directly through the app. They can answer questions about the place or provide tips on how to get to the stadium.

For more tips, AARP has a whole guide for how to avoid Airbnb scams .

You can also search through Vrbo for places to stay in Phoenix. Those prices are around $400-$1,200 a night, depending on where you stay.