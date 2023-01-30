ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

From FBI: A Nashville woman who bilked investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Katie Lynn Mancuso, 41, who owned Gray Area Marketing in Nashville, was initially charged in September 2021 with bank fraud and wire fraud after operating a fraudulent scheme in which she received $2.8 million from investors. Beginning in 2017, Mancuso solicited funds from investors and falsely represented that her agency had been awarded contracts to perform marketing services for professional athletes. Mancuso overstated Gray Area’s assets and receivables and promised to repay investor’s funds within 90 days and with a rate of return usually between 15%-25%. Mancuso also provided investors with fake invoices and emails to make her business appear legitimate, including invoices falsely reflecting money owed to Gray Area by vendors such as Nike, Oakley, and Under Armour for services rendered.

Mancuso also forged the signature of an attorney on a fraudulent attorney-client representation and forged the signatures of another individual on a purported contract. Between June 2017 and February 2021, Mancuso solicited funds from at least 26 investors. Although she repaid some investors, using funds from others, the total loss to investors was more than $1.1 million. Mancuso used the investment funds to pay her living expenses and at hotels, bars, and to obtain plastic surgery.

Mancuso pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2021. However, prior to her scheduled sentencing in August 2022, she continued to commit fraud and submitted false documents to the Court in support of her sentencing request. The Court later revoked Mancuso’s pre-trial release status and remanded her to federal custody.

U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr., also ordered Mancuso to pay $1,011,241.33 in restitution and spend a term of four years of supervised release at the conclusion of her prison term.

This case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn W. Booth prosecuted the case.

The post Nashville Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Ponzi Scheme appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Expunged Records and New Beginnings

NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested following violent crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested in connection to several crime-related incidents that took place on the same day. Rayshawn Javius, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Portland, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. During the stop, police said they...
PORTLAND, TN
WSMV

Drugs suspected in deadly shooting in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and left another critically injured on Tuesday night in the Bordeaux neighborhood. According to MNPD, officers were called to a shooting Tuesday night on Crowe Drive and encountered an 18-year-old man with several gunshot...
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Police pursuit leads to drug dealers arrest

On January 15th, 2023 Sergeant Junior Fields attempted to stop a white 2014 Ford Focus which was identified to be driven by Mr. Philando Fullilove. Prior to the stop it was known that Mr. Fullilove had a suspended license and agreed to deliver a ball of heroin and a couple grams of heroin.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Court TV

Family waits for justice 11 years after Nashville father’s murder

By: Emily Luxen NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven years after a father of two died after being shot in the parking lot of a Nashville apartment complex, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for justice. Metro Police said on Jan. 29, 2012 around 11 p.m. Jeffery Short, 20, went to... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities

NASHVILLE, TN – The U.S. Department of Labor has found the U.S. Postal Service exposed workers to struck-by, electrical, crushing, fire and other health hazards at facilities in Columbia, Knoxville and Nashville. As a result of three inspections, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the mail carrier for five repeat, four serious and four other-than-serious violations with $350,136 in […] The post Department of Labor Cites U.S. Postal Service With 16 Violations at 3 Tennessee Facilities appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Search Continues for Teen Escapee from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike

Update: Escapee Brett Webb, 14, was taken into custody this morning in Robertson County. He has been returned to Nashville. Efforts continue to locate the second escapee, Cesar Chavez-Perdomo, 17. Brett Webb, 14 Officers continue to search for two teens who Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. escaped from the Walnut Youth Academy at 279 Stewarts Ferry […] The post Search Continues for Teen Escapee from Walnut Youth Academy on Stewarts Ferry Pike appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a Charlotte man wants to know how he ended up stabbed to death in East Nashville over the weekend. 30-year-old Jamal Moore’s family is devastated and confused and said all Jamal ever did was try to help others. His family said Jamal...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

$50,000 Reward Offered for Info in Monday Night’s Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student

From Metro Police February 2, 2023 Private donors who wish to remain anonymous today posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for attacking and shooting a 26-year-old Nashville woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road late Monday night. The victim, who was to return […] The post $50,000 Reward Offered for Info in Monday Night’s Shooting of Nashville Medical School Student appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest

WREG is taking a closer look at the video of the Tyre Nichols arrest, and our Quametra Wilborn spoke with an expert who says the most disturbing part of the video happened after the beating. Expert disturbed by what happened after Nichols arrest. WREG is taking a closer look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy