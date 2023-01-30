Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated, censured by Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate has censured one of its own. Lawmakers voted to approve the recommendation from the Senate Select Committee to censure Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who the committee found engaged in harassment. A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused her of...
KELOLAND TV
Senators share what motivated their Frye-Mueller votes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Julie Frye-Mueller is once again representing the southwestern-most district in the South Dakota Senate. A Senate Committee on Discipline and Expulsion chaired by David Wheeler had recommended her censure and reinstatement. “This is a bipartisan committee,” Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba said. “We voted unanimously...
KELOLAND TV
SD Senate requests AG to defend Schoenbeck
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State senators voted 31-1 on Tuesday to have South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s office defend Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck in a federal lawsuit brought by Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller over her suspension. “The bottom line is, this saves the taxpayer money,” Senate Republican...
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for suspended Sen. Frye-Mueller
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Suspended Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who represents southwestern South Dakota, was in the room for the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion’s first meeting Monday night but did not speak. According to a news release from Republican Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree, Republicans in...
