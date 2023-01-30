Read full article on original website
Wyoming Governor Gordon and 24 Other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule
Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA. Per a recent press release...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Vote To Reduce Early Voting Window, Require Post-Election Audits
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming elections would be subject to post-election audits and early voting windows would be shortened under a bill advanced by a legislative committee Tuesday. Senate File 153, titled “Election Security,” would reduce early voting to 28 days from the current 45...
capcity.news
Judiciary Committee questions constitutionality, legality of Wyoming’s ‘Life is a Human Right Act’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming residents gathered via Zoom and in person at the Wyoming Capitol building to discuss a bill that would further criminalize abortion and make changes to statute. HB0152, titled “Life is a Human Right Act,” is described as follows:. AN ACT relating to abortion;...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill That Would Allow Nonviolent Felons With Multiple Convictions To Vote Passes Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Antonio Serrano, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Wyoming, told Cowboy State Daily when he started voting and becoming engaged in politics, it helped him become a more productive member of society. “Voting plays an important role in...
coloradonewsline.com
New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country
Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Spending Like Drunks!” Supplemental Budget Grows To $481 Million After Daylong Debate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the state flush with hundreds of millions of dollars in unbudgeted revenue, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed the second reading of a highly amended $481 million supplemental budget Wednesday. Most of the highly contested votes on 53 amendments proposed...
Number Of Wyoming House Bills Defeated Already In 2023 Session
The 2023 session of the Wyoming Legislature is less than half over, but a number of bills filed in the Wyoming House are already dead, either because they have been voted down or because they missed Tuesday's deadline for introduction. That doesn't always mean that the basic idea behind the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators
DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
891khol.org
Wyoming’s version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes in the Senate
Some Wyoming teachers could soon be forbidden from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. A bill passed in the Senate on Friday which prohibits teachers from focusing on these topics in kindergarten through third grade. Supporters say the bill is intended to protect parental rights, but...
cowboystatedaily.com
Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation
A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
oilcity.news
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers,...
kiowacountypress.net
Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers
(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dog-Gone It! Varmint Blasting Enthusiasts Say It’s Getting Tougher To Blast Prairie Dogs In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dan Kinneman still remembers making a jaw-dropping kill on a prairie dog from well over a mile away near Rock Springs. “July 9, 2005 … 2,157 yards,” the Riverton resident told Cowboy State Daily. A mile is 1,760 yards.
oilcity.news
Denver FBI warns of crypto investment scams affecting the area
DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Division of the FBI is warning about crypto investment scams, especially involving Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), that have been affecting mature adults. In a common scenario, the victim is approached on a social media platform, dating app, or discussion forum with a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mental Health Bills Moving Thru Wyoming Legislature, But Where Is Money Coming From?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Numerous bills related to mental health are sifting through the Wyoming Legislature with ease, though lawmakers sometimes disagree over how to pay for them. $65 million. The Wyoming mental health professional community has identified about $9.5 million in state funding requests...
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for “civility” in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this “since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues”.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Exploring Ways To Fight Back Against Woke Banks Which Are Attacking Fossil Fuels
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming legislators are exploring ways to fight back against “woke” financial policies, which are associated with the environment, social and governance (ESG) movement. The movement has become a primary driver of directing investment away from fossil fuel industries, which...
