Wyoming State

coloradonewsline.com

New Colorado water reuse rule said to be first of its kind in the country

Drinking water standards have been updated by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to improve water reuse regulation for consumption, the first regulation of its kind across the nation, the agency announced last week. While water providers have been able to direct potable reuse on their own, the...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
9NEWS

Fed up Xcel Energy customers demand answers from state regulators

DENVER — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a public hearing about high energy costs on Tuesday. It ended up being a listening session, leaving customers complaints unanswered. “How many times has PUC turned down these rate increase requests? I’ve been here -- I’m a native. I have...
DENVER, CO
891khol.org

Wyoming’s version of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes in the Senate

Some Wyoming teachers could soon be forbidden from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. A bill passed in the Senate on Friday which prohibits teachers from focusing on these topics in kindergarten through third grade. Supporters say the bill is intended to protect parental rights, but...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Abortion Foes Clash At Capitol On New Wyoming Abortion Ban

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the lawsuit against Wyoming’s abortion trigger ban still ongoing in court, a microcosm of the case played out Monday during a legislative committee meeting. The House Judiciary Committee met to hear testimony on House Bill 152, the Life is...
WYOMING STATE
The Water Desk

Cash for Grass: Colorado to pay for turf removal, boost water conservation

A new turf replacement program, set to roll out in Colorado in 2023, will pay to convert some of the grass in urban areas and residential yards into more water-efficient landscaping. This is the first time the State of Colorado has dedicated funds expressly to turf replacement. It’s an important step to increase water conservation and get it closer to where it needs to be, said state officials and conservation leaders at a confab earlier this month. But this version of cash for grass will be just one of many tools — and maybe not the most influential one — that will transform landscaping in the state in response to climate change and reduced water availability.
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Wyoming lawmakers consider expanding health coverage for 19,000 workers

(Wyoming News Service) A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for some 19,000 Wyoming workers who earn too much to qualify for standard Medicaid, but can't afford private insurance, is making its way through the state Legislature. Ana Marchese - director for the group Healthy Wyoming - said expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Denver FBI warns of crypto investment scams affecting the area

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Division of the FBI is warning about crypto investment scams, especially involving Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), that have been affecting mature adults. In a common scenario, the victim is approached on a social media platform, dating app, or discussion forum with a...
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Mental Health Bills Moving Thru Wyoming Legislature, But Where Is Money Coming From?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Numerous bills related to mental health are sifting through the Wyoming Legislature with ease, though lawmakers sometimes disagree over how to pay for them. $65 million. The Wyoming mental health professional community has identified about $9.5 million in state funding requests...
WYOMING STATE
eenews.net

Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers

HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Ogden Driskill Needs To Show Respect

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. How ironic that the Senate President Ogden Driskill, who has been a strong advocate for “civility” in the Wyoming legislature, should write such a screed about Medicaid Expansion in Cowboy State Daily. He starts out that he is compelled to write this “since rehashing Medicaid expansion has apparently become an annual event for my colleagues”.
WYOMING STATE

