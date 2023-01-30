ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$224 million for ten miles of wall along Texas border. Should Abbott proceed with the wall project?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas was building a ten mile border wall that will be thirty foot high. The Texas Facilities Commission awarded a $224 million contract to the Fisher Sand and Gravel Company. They will build approximately 9.4 miles of state-funded border walls. The state has already negotiated property access for 5.4 miles of the project.
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.

One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Escaped Inmate in Tyler, Texas Caught Running on TikTok

From an early age, all of us are taught certain ways to act. One of those life lessons? Don't run away from something if you did something wrong. Yes, the temptation to run away from a bad thing you've done is certainly something we've all had the urge to do. But sometimes it's just breaking something you weren't supposed to touch, or you hear a noise that sounds like an issue is beginning to happen.
A Texas National Guard member shot and injured a migrant at the border

 (CNN) -- A Texas National Guard member shot a migrant in the shoulder during an encounter in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas last week, according to a recent joint Army Times and Texas Tribune report. A federal law enforcement source confirmed to CNN a migrant was shot and injured in the incident.This is the first known incident involving a service member shooting and injuring a migrant since Texas' Operation Lone Star started in March 2021, according to the Army Times and Texas Tribune.Citing a Texas Military Department internal document, the outlets reported the shooting happened in the early morning...
Gov. Abbott is going extra miles to tackle illegal migrant crossings and keep Texans safe!

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tackled the influx of migration at its southern border. On Monday, he appointed Mike Banks as Special Adviser on Border Matters - an experienced veteran who will serve as Texas' first-ever "Border Czar". This decisive action confronts any issues arising from President Biden's policies concerning the US-Mexico border crisis.
