Superstar Racing Experience is adding several more big-name drivers to its roster for the 2023 season including for the first time 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. SRX will announce later today that Keselowski will compete in all six races this summer on ESPN, as will current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan plus former NASCAR drivers Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte. They join previously announced drivers like Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch who are going to race in the series for the first time this season, when the three-year-old SRX will switch from competing on Saturdays on CBS to now doing so on Thursdays. Series CEO Don Hawk said the announcements show that the switch to Thursdays is paying dividends -- since drivers who compete in their main series do so on the weekend so Saturdays had a greater chance to conflict.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO