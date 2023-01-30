Read full article on original website
Bubba Raceway Results: January 30, 2023 (Lucas Late Models)
Kyle Larson joins the national dirt late model drivers at the Florida dirt track. It’s the final night at Bubba Raceway Park for Speedweeks. The 3/8-mile is set to pay $10,000 to win for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. View Bubba Raceway Park results for the Lucas...
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
NASCAR World Reacts To Controversial Penalty Announcement
Earlier Tuesday morning, NASCAR announced a significant rule change heading into the 2023 season. The infamous Ross Chastain move will be made illegal and penalized by issuing a time penalty. "While the move was thrilling and largely lauded for its creativity, it also came with an increased safety ...
2023 XR Super Series Schedule Adjusted: Three races pay $100k
The XR Super Series has modified their 2023 schedule. The XR Super Series has released a modified version of their 2023 season. The sanction is a 10-race mini-series featuring dirt late models. View the 2023 XR Super Series schedule below. All-Tech Raceway was originally set to open the 2023 season....
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction
Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
The Rise and Fall of NASCAR Innovator Brian France
In 2000, Brian France was named a NASCAR executive vice president. Three years later, he moved into the big office as NASCAR chairman, a position he would hold until 2018. France’s time running NASCAR ended abruptly in the summer of 2018 when he was stopped by police officers in Sag Harbor, N.Y. for running a stop sign.
NASCAR Confirms Cup Series Will Include In-Car Cameras in 2023 for All Cars Like 2022 Playoffs
NASCAR heard a lot of feedback last year in the first season of the Next Gen car. Some good. Some bad. Fans enjoyed the entertaining racing product and numerous different winners. Conversely, drivers consistently complained about harder impacts, and the resulting concussions backed up their claims. Toward the end of...
SRX adds more drivers including Brad Keselowski
Superstar Racing Experience is adding several more big-name drivers to its roster for the 2023 season including for the first time 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. SRX will announce later today that Keselowski will compete in all six races this summer on ESPN, as will current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan plus former NASCAR drivers Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte. They join previously announced drivers like Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch who are going to race in the series for the first time this season, when the three-year-old SRX will switch from competing on Saturdays on CBS to now doing so on Thursdays. Series CEO Don Hawk said the announcements show that the switch to Thursdays is paying dividends -- since drivers who compete in their main series do so on the weekend so Saturdays had a greater chance to conflict.
NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change
In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.
BMW XM Label Red And Rivian R1T Will Race At The 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck and the BMW XM Label Red hybrid SUV will make their first-ever appearances at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb this year, competing in the Exhibition class. The R1T's entry to the 101st edition of the Race to the Clouds was first spotted by a user on the Rivian Owners Forum.
Toyota Shows First Look At The Grand Highlander's Third Row
The first-ever 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander will officially make its debut next week at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, and Toyota has only given us a brief glimpse of the car so far. While the previous teaser only showed the Grand Highlander's exterior, this new image provides the first look a the second and third row seating.
Alfa Romeo Will Build Electric BMW 5 Series And Mercedes E-Class Rival
According to Alfa Romeo's CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, its upcoming range of EVs will include a brand-new E-segment vehicle that will go head to head with the upcoming BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan. "We will have to be in the E-segment in North America," Imparato revealed to Automotive News. Imparato...
Driven: The 2023 Audi S8 Is A Limo For Drivers
The 2023 Audi S8 is an interesting luxury executive sedan, not just for that alluring description but because there's not really anything in the segment that it competes with directly anymore. The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series don't offer AMG or M-fettled variants at present, with both automakers having seemingly shifted focus to electric executives like the EQS and i7. Audi doesn't have an electric version - or even a hybrid, for that matter - but it does have the S8, which still holds its own despite being older. Both the A8 and S8 received a refresh last year, which included sharper styling and tech upgrades, but not much else.
The Last ICE Volkswagen Golf Will Arrive Next Year
The Mk. 8.5 (eighth-generation facelift) Volkswagen Golf will arrive in 2024, according to the automaker's CEO. Speaking with the Auto Bild's Spanish publication, Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO Thomas Schaefer said: "We will update the Golf now in 2024." This will likely be the last time the Golf name is applied to a car with an internal combustion engine, as Schaefer says the current Golf's successor "must be an electric vehicle."
Toyota Launches Factory Restoration Program For 86 Models That Qualify As Classics
The Toyota GR86 has been around for over a decade, and some of the earliest models are now eligible for factory restoration in Japan. Toyota's original GT 86, originally sold as the Scion in the USA, has proven to be one of Toyota's most popular sports cars in decades and is massively popular in the aftermarket scene. These cars pay tribute to the original AE86, another legendary Toyota sports car also receiving some highly deserved attention from Toyota.
Renault's New CEO To Reinvent Brand With A Series Of High-End Electric Vehicles
Renault has appointed a new CEO in a move that coincides with a new corporate strategy. Fabrice Cambolive will steer the French brand to success as it embarks on a new journey into the premium segment. While the automaker has dipped its toes in the luxury segment before, it's widely...
Ineos Still Working On An All-Electric Off-Roader
Ineos, the automaker behind the Grenadier off-roader, has reaffirmed its commitment to a second product in the form of an electric off-roader. Speaking to the media at an event last week, company bosses confirmed the electric off-roader is still in the pipeline for this decade. News of this new model...
