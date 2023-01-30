Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Endowment established at Robeson Community College honors former Columbus County teacher
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An endowment has been established at Robeson Community College in honor of Christopher Walker, an English Instructor who died in 2022 at the age of 35. In 2018, Walker was recognized as WWAY’s “Teacher of the Week” when he taught Language Arts and Social...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Board of Education approves controversial New Hanover County school calendar
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board of Education has approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar. This move will end the fall semester in January of 2024. The vote was 5-2 and comes with lots of debate and controversy over the past few months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
bladenonline.com
Heavyn Smith Inducted Into National Honor Society
Heavyn Smith, a junior at East Bladen High School, was recently inducted into the school’s Chapter of the National Honor Society. A student’s membership is based on character, scholarship, leadership, and service. Heavyn Smith is the daughter of Miss Carla Smith and Mr. Boris Powell. Her grandparents are...
WECT
Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
WECT
Local Walmart and Dollar General stores among 52 fined for price scanning errors in NC
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen and Brunswick counties are among 52 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept
Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
columbuscountynews.com
June Dian (Nobles) Farmer
Aug. 6, 1941 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 81) June Dian Nobles Farmer, 81 formerly of Columbus County, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The family will receive friends after the service.
The State Port Pilot
Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport
Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Sorority gives back to the community
Under the leadership of Mrs. Kachina Singletary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter President, local AKA chapter continues to “Soar to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.” On January 16, 2023, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter sponsored a Winter Apparel & Coat Drive. Members of Rho Alpha Omega collected 73 gently used or new coats, ten toboggans, and 15 pairs of gloves to donate to the Church Community Services of Scotland County, Inc. Since its founding on January 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® strives to be of “Service to All Mankind.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Frying Pan Tower offering weekend stay through raffle benefiting Oak Island VFW
FRYING PAN SHOALS, NC (WWAY) — Ever wanted to spend the night 30+ miles offshore, 85 feet above the ocean? Now’s your chance. A raffle is being held through February 11th, offering the winner a two-night, weekend stay on the historic Frying Pan Shoals Tower. The tower is...
wpde.com
New movie studio to open in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
aarp.org
Home “safe” home: Southport, NC
Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
WECT
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
wpde.com
Frontier Airlines announces 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited pass for summer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Frontier Airlines is helping passengers get away for the summer. The company announced Tuesday it is offering exclusive access to the new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass. Passholders will get unlimited flights between Frontier's U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Comments / 0