Whiteville, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Heavyn Smith Inducted Into National Honor Society

Heavyn Smith, a junior at East Bladen High School, was recently inducted into the school’s Chapter of the National Honor Society. A student’s membership is based on character, scholarship, leadership, and service. Heavyn Smith is the daughter of Miss Carla Smith and Mr. Boris Powell. Her grandparents are...
WECT

Columbus County outlines opioid settlement spending strategy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County is set to receive more than $7.8 million in opioid settlement funds before 2039. Each year, the county must outline how it will spend its share of that money to combat the opioid epidemic. Commissioners recently approved spending $458,284 in 2023 on five...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Lion pilots ‘food pharmacy’ concept

Food Lion has launched a “food pharmacy” pilot to address food insecurity and provide smarter food choices to customers with chronic health conditions. Under the two-year program with Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, Food Lion said it will distribute about 3,000 boxes of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

June Dian (Nobles) Farmer

Aug. 6, 1941 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 81) June Dian Nobles Farmer, 81 formerly of Columbus County, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The family will receive friends after the service.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport

Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
SOUTHPORT, NC
tourcounsel.com

Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sorority gives back to the community

Under the leadership of Mrs. Kachina Singletary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter President, local AKA chapter continues to “Soar to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.” On January 16, 2023, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter sponsored a Winter Apparel & Coat Drive. Members of Rho Alpha Omega collected 73 gently used or new coats, ten toboggans, and 15 pairs of gloves to donate to the Church Community Services of Scotland County, Inc. Since its founding on January 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® strives to be of “Service to All Mankind.”
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New movie studio to open in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
LORIS, SC
aarp.org

Home “safe” home: Southport, NC

Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
wpde.com

Frontier Airlines announces 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited pass for summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Frontier Airlines is helping passengers get away for the summer. The company announced Tuesday it is offering exclusive access to the new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass. Passholders will get unlimited flights between Frontier's U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

