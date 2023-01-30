ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Man accused of shooting mom’s supposed killer enters plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of fatally shooting his mom’s supposed killer in 2021 entered a plea agreement Wednesday, according to court documents. Ahmad Pearson, also known as Ahmad Thomas according to court documents, was arrested by Fort Wayne Police back in August 2021 and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 40-year-old Travis Jones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne man pleads guilty in 2021 Ossian shooting

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – During the second day of his trial, a Fort Wayne man accused of attempted murder in a 2021 shooting in Ossian changed his plea to guilty. Reonte Moore, 23, is accused of shooting a man during a fight outside Berne Workwear in October 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Gilbert pleads guilty in burglary and assault case

VAN WERT — A Van Wert man pleaded guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Thursday to numerous charges in connection with an incident last year in the 300 block of South Tyler Street. Kaiden Gilbert, 20, was the second person to plead guilty to the incident...
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

Verdict: Donte Curry found not guilty of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It took a jury more than 5 1/2 hours to find Donte Curry not guilty of a reportedly murder-for-hire homicide on a snowy night in November 2015. But Curry, who made judge and jury wait for about 20 minutes before he arrived in the courtroom, was as relaxed as ever when the not guilty verdict passed the lips of Superior Court Judge David Zent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Suspect arrested in 2018 killings of 3 men in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect in the fatal 2018 shootings of three men in the northeastern Indiana city. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was arrested Friday without incident on three counts of murder, the Fort Wayne Police Department said. His initial hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Second juvenile charged in summer shooting that left 16-year-old dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County prosecutors have charged a second teenager as an adult in connection to a summer shooting that left a 16-year-old girl dead. Jalayah Brown, 16, is now facing a felony count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs, who medics and rescue workers found in the backyard of a Fort Wayne home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head one morning this past July.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Second teenager charged in shooting death of another teenager last summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A second teenager is now charged in the shooting death of another teenager in Fort Wayne from over the summer. Jalayah Brown is now facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Le’Brishia Hobbs. Hobbs was shot in July and eventually died of her injuries in August. Prosecutors have already charged Elaysha Underwood in the case. Both teenage girls will be tried as adults. Underwood is said to have been the one to shoot Hobbs, but it’s unclear what role Brown played in the shooting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Coroner identifies victim of Dartford Court shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a shooting this past Saturday on Dartford Court. Fort Wayne Police responded to a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood after 11 a.m. to a call reporting a shooting. Officers found a woman dead in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest suspect in fatal Grant County shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Grant County authorities arrested a suspect in connection to a weekend shooting that left one person dead. Officers from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Fairmount Police Department responded at approximately 3:18 a.m. to a 911 call of a gunshot victim at 7220 S. 200 W. Sunday, Jan. 29.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana man arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old in grocery store

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion. According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.
MARION, IN
963xke.com

Two men arrested for dealing during Steuben County stop

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that two men are now facing charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Police say the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped around 1:15 a.m. in Steuben County. ISP officials say the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

MARION, Ind. – Police arrested a Marion man accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child from a grocery store. According to the Marion Police Department, a woman showed up in the police department lobby Monday afternoon to report the attempted abduction. The woman said she was at a local grocery store when a man […]
MARION, IN

