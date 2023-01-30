Read full article on original website
Nature Photography workshop series held at Rock Springs Nature Club
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is partnering with the Decatur Camera Club to host a four-part Nature Photography workshop series in February. The workshops are free to the public and cameras are available to those who need them. The first workshop is from 6 p.m.-8...
Jeff Dunham to perform at the BOS center
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Jeff Dunham is coming to Springfield to perform his "Still Not Canceled" tour. Dunham will perform at the Bank of Springfield Center at 7 p.m. on March 17. Tickets are $49.50 Call: 217-788-88001 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, IL 62701. The man Slate called “America’s favorite...
Illinois State Museum returning to pre-pandemic hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Museum (ISM) returning to pre-pandemic hours, effective Wednesday. After nearly three years of reduced operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its flagship facility in Springfield and its Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown will return to pre-pandemic operating hours. "We are thrilled to...
Salvation Army of Jacksonville reaches 2022 Christmas Campaign goal
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Salvation Army of Jacksonville has announced the completion of the 2022 Christmas Campaign. The campaign goal of $150,000 was exceeded with a total of $154,440. “With only a few days remaining before the Campaign ended on January 31st, we put out a call to...
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes announce new videoboard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes have announced the construction of a brand new, state-of-the-art videoboard at Robin Roberts Stadium. The videoboard is scheduled to be installed before Opening Day on May 31st. When completed, the videoboard will be located just beyond the outfield wall in the...
UIS to hold Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Diversity Center will hold a Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil. The event is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield. Officials say the UIS Diversity Center uses this...
$150,000 donor-advised grant to support community Resource Liaison Pilot Position
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor-advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care (COC) on Tuesday. This funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000...
Springfield Fire Department responds to Nudo Products building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings on Tuesday. Around 3:15 p.m. crews responded to an automatic alarm in the 1600 Block of Taylor Ave. The first crews responded and reported heavy smoke showing from the rear...
SPD says Street Crimes Unit is helpful in the community
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department has several special units that have different roles in the community. One of those is the Street Crimes Unit. The Street Crimes Unit has been a part of the Springfield Police Department for about 20 years. Chief Ken Scarlette said it...
SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 41 was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
City Council will have more budget hearings this week
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — More hearings for the city’s budget are underway on Monday. The city council has already had one hearing to discuss the overview of the new budget. These budget hearings are going on right now here inside the city council chambers. On Monday, they’re talking...
ISP investigation into LifeStar EMS workers reports false statements made
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December,. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are...
New court documents show new evidence in EMS workers charged with first-degree murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. State’s Attorney...
McBride's bench trial date set after she waives jury trial
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman charged in a fatal crash that killed a grandmother and the woman's three grandsons appeared in court on Tuesday and waived her right to a jury trial. Natasha McBride's bench trial is now set to start on May 1, 2023, and is...
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
Sheriff: Man killed in crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang says a 54-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on 760 East and 1700 North just near I-72 around 6:49 am on Friday. The man was identified by the coroner as Mike Williams. Sheriff Vogelzang says Williams was deceased...
