Plains, PA

pahomepage.com

Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser sure to strike up fun

PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michelle and Nour from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA. Michelle and Nour talk about BBBS’s upcoming signature fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Bowl for Kids’ Sake brings people together to have fun with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Events at The Gleeful Candle this Valentine's Day

Events at The Gleeful Candle this Valentine's Day
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program

DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Healthy Living: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and according to a study released last year, late-stage cervical cancer appears to be on the rise.
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday

Winner for 27th District State Senate race announced. Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 …. A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of a deal to help investigators find her body. (Feb. 1, 2023)
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Demolition of 100-year-old hotel in Carbondale begins

Demolition of 100-year-old hotel in Carbondale begins.
CARBONDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
pahomepage.com

Hayes Market talks Mascot Bowl on PA live!

PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart. Rich talks about some of Hayes Market’s weekly picks, as well as the upcoming Mascot Bowl, which features a special appearance from a special guest. For more...
WAYMART, PA
pahomepage.com

Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building

Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building.
RED LION, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks Northumberland County home

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Truck crashes into garage near Giant's Despair

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Meal subscription service finds ‘fresh’ home in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County. Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.
MOOSIC, PA
WOLF

Planting Valentines for 'Scranton is Romantic'

Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — A community garden is filling their planters with Valentines during the winter season. Garden of Cedar in South Scranton is still under construction, but the owner, Frank Dubas and his wife Marigrace, are adding color to the plot with ‘Scranton is Romantic.’. People can...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Johnson College opening in the Hazleton area

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area.
HAZLETON, PA

