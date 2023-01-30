Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
California Meal Delivery Service Moves to Northeastern PennsylvaniaBethany LathamMoosic, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl VictoryBethany LathamMcadoo, PA
Related
pahomepage.com
Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser sure to strike up fun
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michelle and Nour from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA. Michelle and Nour talk about BBBS’s upcoming signature fundraiser, Bowl for Kids’ Sake. Bowl for Kids’ Sake brings people together to have fun with...
Rikasa on Main's rooftop bar and restaurant open year-round
PITTSTON, Pa. — Dining, drinking, and dancing with a view — you don't need to travel to a big city or wait for the warmer months to enjoy a sunset view from a rooftop bar and restaurant. Rooftop 53 is open at Rikasa on Main in Pittston. "The...
pahomepage.com
Events at The Gleeful Candle this Valentine's Day
Events at The Gleeful Candle this Valentine’s Day. ‘SkiText’ Comes to the Poconos | Eyewitness News …. 'SkiText' Comes to the Poconos | Eyewitness News @5:00 a.m. Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration …. Lackawanna County NAACP hopes to expand in celebration of first anniversary. Painter...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
Volunteers wanted for Geisinger’s pet therapy program
DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Geisinger is looking for volunteers to help with a new program aimed at combating burnout and trauma through pet therapy. The Paws to Reflect program connects healthcare professionals with pet therapy and peer support to provide relief and comfort in a safe environment. “We asked our caregivers what would help them […]
pahomepage.com
Healthy Living: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and according to a study released last year, late-stage cervical cancer appears to be on the rise. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and according to a study released last year, late-stage cervical cancer appears to be on the rise. Woman struck by car...
Penn
Cities with the most expensive homes in Williamsport metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Williamsport metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
pahomepage.com
Donations in memory of Stephen Sunday
Winner for 27th District State Senate race announced. Winner for 27th District State Senate race announced. Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 …. A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of a deal to help investigators find her body. (Feb. 1, 2023)
The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
pahomepage.com
Demolition of 100-year-old hotel in Carbondale begins
Demolition of 100-year-old hotel in Carbondale begins. Demolition of 100-year-old hotel in Carbondale begins. WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a truck crashing into a garage while it was driving down Giants Despair Wednesday morning. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/truck-crashed-into-a-garage-on-giants-despair/. ‘SkiText’ Comes to Pocono Mountains Ski Resorts | …...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
pahomepage.com
Hayes Market talks Mascot Bowl on PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rich Hayes, CEO of Hayes Market, a supermarket in Waymart. Rich talks about some of Hayes Market’s weekly picks, as well as the upcoming Mascot Bowl, which features a special appearance from a special guest. For more...
pahomepage.com
Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building
Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building. Car crashes into Red Lion Senior High School building. Sister cynical after killer agrees to help find 2005 …. A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of a deal to help investigators find her body. (Feb. 1, 2023)
WNEP-TV 16
Snowstorm of geese On The Pennsylvania Road
TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The mild January seems to have nature a bit confused, including thousands of migrating snow geese. They usually pass through part of central Pennsylvania later in the season, but they are hanging out there now. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to get a look at...
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
pahomepage.com
Truck crashes into garage near Giant's Despair
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash in a Luzerne County neighborhood and more questions about what can be done to reduce or even prevent these crashes. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/truck-crashed-into-a-garage-on-giants-despair/. Truck crashes into garage near Giant’s Despair. WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Another violent truck crash...
pahomepage.com
Meal subscription service finds ‘fresh’ home in Moosic
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Orange County, California-based meal delivery service Fresh N’ Lean has found a ‘fresh’ new home in Lackawanna County. Fresh N’ Lean Founder and C.E.O., Laureen Asseo started the company 13 years ago at 18 years old by making meals for her father in her kitchen.
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
WOLF
Planting Valentines for 'Scranton is Romantic'
Scranton, Lackawanna Co. — A community garden is filling their planters with Valentines during the winter season. Garden of Cedar in South Scranton is still under construction, but the owner, Frank Dubas and his wife Marigrace, are adding color to the plot with ‘Scranton is Romantic.’. People can...
pahomepage.com
Johnson College opening in the Hazleton area
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Johnson College opened up a new satellite campus in the greater Hazleton area. Police investigating shooting, car chase in Lackawanna …. Police investigating...
Comments / 0