wchstv.com
Deputies make arrest following breaking and entering investigation at Mink Shoals church
MINK SHOALS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man was arrested in a church break-in after they found the suspect near a broken window at the scene with a concealed handgun and a rock in his pocket. Zachary C. Morgan, 18, of Elkview has been charged with...
wchstv.com
Former employee accused in McDonald's bathroom attack on customer heads back to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A now former Elkview McDonald's employee who is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer in the restaurant's bathroom is headed back to prison for crimes he was on probation for at the time of the alleged attack. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with...
thebigsandynews.com
Man wanted in West Virginia arrested in Lawrence County
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Office on Tuesday apprehended a man being sought by Wayne County, W.Va., Sheriff Rick Thompson since Jan. 26 for ramming a cruiser with his vehicle during a pursuit. Shawn “Shug” Risner, 35, of Wayne,...
lootpress.com
Home of man accused of embezzling from Chapmanville VFD catches fire
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The home of a former Chapmanville Volunteer Firefighter who is currently accused of embezzling money from the department caught fire on Monday afternoon. The fire at former firefighter Thomas Perry’s home started around 12:30 PM on Monday and the Chapmanville, Henlawson, and Lake Volunteer Fire...
wchstv.com
South Charleston police seek suspect on warrant in robbery at bar
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston police said they are looking for a man wanted on a warrant after an employee at a bar was robbed at knifepoint. Dustin Ray Bassham is being sought on a first-degree robbery warrant in a Jan. 22 incident at Wild Wiley’s, located on 600 Short St., according to a news release Thursday from the South Charleston Police Department.
Hinton man charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 5:55 p.m., 2/2/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County man has been found after being reported missing. Travis Allen Sigman, 29, went missing Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Thursday said Sigman...
WDTV
Couple says off duty deputy killed their German Shepherd
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sophia and Jay Kelly say their dog Zero was killed by their neighbor after the dog went outside to use the bathroom. They say he was house-trained, so they routinely let him out to go, but on a recent occasion, it was anything but routine when Zero left their porch.
McDowell County man sentenced to prison for distributing heroin
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A McDowell County man was sentenced to prison for possession of a gun while committing a drug trafficking crime. According to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Terry Headen, 48, of Welch, was sentenced on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to five years in prison for possession of a gun […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Two arrested at break-in, where copper wire was stripped from components
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after Kanawha County deputies said they were found at the scene of a business where copper wire had been stripped from electrical components and multiple electrical mechanisms had suffered extensive damage. Randy Lee Justice, 43, of Handley and Brandy Nichole...
2 taken to hospital after Kanawha County, West Virginia crash
UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning. KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m. They say that one vehicle was traveling out of […]
UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters revive dog at apartment fire; no residents injured
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — South Charleston firefighters rescued and revived a dog on Wednesday afternoon at a fire that broke out an apartment complex. The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at Southmoor Hills Apartments on Colonial Park Drive. No residents were injured. Firefighters said about 4:40 p.m. that...
Williamson Daily News
State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on the Hot Cup coffee shop in downtown Logan late Friday morning after social media posts alleged sexual misconduct against the shop’s owner, Michael Cline. Troopers entered the building, located at 201 Stratton St. in downtown...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman charged after destroying items at home, threatening her parents
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a woman who was showing signs of impairment and acting erratically faces multiple charges after she began destroying items at a home and threatening to physically harm her parents. Brittany D. Copen, 30, was arrested after an incident reported Sunday...
lootpress.com
Fire crews remove crash victims from vehicle after black ice accident
PINCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Wednesday morning crash involving multiple vehicles necessitated intervention from fire crews for the removal of two individuals from one of the vehicles involved. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were at the scene of the incident at 10:15am on Wednesday and indicates...
Body found near Rail Trail in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A woman’s body was found in a wooded area in Beckley on February 1, 2023. According to Deputy Chief of Police Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, officers received a call just after 4 p.m. stating that someone had found a woman’s body in the woods at the end of Scott […]
Missing 12yo found safe in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:40 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Brooklynn Washington has been found safe and is now home. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 12-year-old Brooklynn Washington was reported missing on Monday. They say she […]
WSAZ
Accident knocks out power for nearly 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A crash that knocked down power lines is impacting services for nearly 1,000 customers on Thursday in Kanawha County. The accident happened in Alum Creek along Childress Road, dispatchers confirmed. Dispatchers a driver crashed into a power pole, damaging the pole and knocking down...
