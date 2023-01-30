ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
okcfox.com

Abandoned home in NW OKC catches fire twice overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An abandoned house in NW Oklahoma City caught on fire twice overnight. Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the 300 block of NW 90th St. to an abandoned home. OKCFD says the house caught on fire twice overnight, and both times no one was inside the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On This Hump Day

Its time once again to look at all the great events going on across the Metro this hump day. So let see What's Going On!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Know The Law: Car Accidents

Winter weather can mean hazardous road conditions. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares important information about what to do if you get into an accident. If you need help from an attorney for matters like this or anything else, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or...
okcfox.com

Raising Cane's to open location on OU's Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Raising Cane's is opening their newest location in OU's Campus Corner next Tuesday. On Feb. 7, Raising Cane's will have a new location in Norman. Located at 765 Asp Ave., Suite 100, the restaurant will serve its chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce to the Norman community.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Officials now accepting proposals for new Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County officials have opened the portal process to accept bids for the location of a new County Jail. The Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board are working together to build a new jail that would include a mental health facility. Successful...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Take It Off Tuesday: Peanut Butter Benefits

Peanut butter isn't just good to you, it's good for you!. Starla Robinson Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department shows us the many ways we can reimagine peanut butter in our favorite snacks. For more healthy living tips, visit occhd.org. *BE SURE TO "LIKE" LIVING OKLAHOMA ON FACEBOOK!...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Zoological Society honored as ONE Awards finalist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Zoological Society is being recognized for its outstanding work as a nonprofit and its commitment to connect Oklahomans to the OKC Zoo, inspiring conservation action through philanthropy. The Oklahoma Zoological Society has earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as a 2023 finalist for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

