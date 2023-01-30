Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Slips, falls reported across Oklahoma City after icy start Thursday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Several 911 calls early Thursday morning were for slips and falls. EMSA, an ambulance provider in Oklahoma City, said its paramedics responded to 22 calls where people fell on the ice. They recommended wearing proper footwear with grip and traction to avoid falls. A glaze...
okcfox.com
'We're ready for this': Oklahoma City crews prepare for second round of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Before that next round of sleet comes in, Fox 25 has a crew out checking on road conditions. The Oklahoma City metropolitan area hasn't seen anymore sleet since earlier this morning, but since it's so cold outside, you can still see patches of sleet on neighborhood and side roads.
okcfox.com
Abandoned home in NW OKC catches fire twice overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An abandoned house in NW Oklahoma City caught on fire twice overnight. Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the 300 block of NW 90th St. to an abandoned home. OKCFD says the house caught on fire twice overnight, and both times no one was inside the...
okcfox.com
'Slow down!': OHP tickets driver for going well over 100 MPH in a 70 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is urging people to slow down after a driver was ticketed for going far over the speed limit. Troopers said they stopped a driver in a Honda Accord on I-40 between Choctaw and Peebly on Wednesday morning. According to troopers, the...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
okcfox.com
OKCFD firefighter injured after falling through two-story home in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City firefighter was injured after falling through a two-story home while fighting a fire. Firefighters responded to a call on a house fire near SW 25th and Blackwelder around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the firefighter was trying to rescue a person...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol: Weather to blame for Payne County crash that killed Cushing man
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Weather is being blamed for an early morning crash that claimed the life of a Cushing man. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Harold Butler of Cushing was driving his car westbound on State Highway 33 when he lost control on an icy roadway shortly before 7 a.m.
okcfox.com
What's Going On This Hump Day
Its time once again to look at all the great events going on across the Metro this hump day. So let see What's Going On!. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
okcfox.com
'We just don't have the room': Oklahoma City Animal shelter forced to euthanize 34 dogs
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter says they were forced to euthanize 34 dogs on Tuesday, mostly due to overcrowding. As sad as this story is, we left with some good advice and also talked to a couple who adopted a new best friend. "I...
okcfox.com
Know The Law: Car Accidents
Winter weather can mean hazardous road conditions. Will Gosney, with West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law, shares important information about what to do if you get into an accident. If you need help from an attorney for matters like this or anything else, contact West Ylla Gosney at 405-800-8080 or...
okcfox.com
Inmate arrested after walking away from Oklahoma County correctional center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center has been returned to custody after walking away on January 16th. 22-year-old Jesse Tointigh was arrested by officers shortly after midnight on January 29. Police were called to a hotel in northwest Oklahoma City after guests reported being...
okcfox.com
Raising Cane's to open location on OU's Campus Corner
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Raising Cane's is opening their newest location in OU's Campus Corner next Tuesday. On Feb. 7, Raising Cane's will have a new location in Norman. Located at 765 Asp Ave., Suite 100, the restaurant will serve its chicken fingers and Cane's Sauce to the Norman community.
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to human trafficking of teen at Dallas Mavericks game
Dallas police arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of a teen from a Dallas Mavericks game last year, who was later found in Oklahoma City. Police arrested 33-year-old Emanuel Cartagena. Police reports show the teen attended the game with her dad in April but met Cartagena after getting...
okcfox.com
Officials now accepting proposals for new Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County officials have opened the portal process to accept bids for the location of a new County Jail. The Oklahoma County Commissioners and the Citizen Bond Oversight Advisory Board are working together to build a new jail that would include a mental health facility. Successful...
okcfox.com
Take It Off Tuesday: Peanut Butter Benefits
Peanut butter isn't just good to you, it's good for you!. Starla Robinson Registered Dietician with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department shows us the many ways we can reimagine peanut butter in our favorite snacks. For more healthy living tips, visit occhd.org. *BE SURE TO "LIKE" LIVING OKLAHOMA ON FACEBOOK!...
okcfox.com
University of Oklahoma allowing free admission to Wednesday night's Bedlam game vs OSU
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma is allowing fans in for free for Wednesday night's men's basketball bedlam game against Oklahoma State. The moves amid inclement weather expected to roll through the area Wednesday night. "We encourage all fans to monitor the weather and we hope you...
okcfox.com
Reward of up to $50,000 offered after armed robbery of letter carrier in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A reward is being offered after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was the victim of an armed robbery on Wednesday. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kickingbird Road in Edmond. The suspect is described...
okcfox.com
Pauls Valley man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for killing 2 kids in car wreck
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man from Pauls Valley was sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years in federal prison for the involuntary manslaughter of two children. William Aaron David Patchell, 26, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for involuntary manslaughter after he was driving in July 2019 at speeds twice the posted speed limit and hit a family's car.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Zoological Society honored as ONE Awards finalist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Zoological Society is being recognized for its outstanding work as a nonprofit and its commitment to connect Oklahomans to the OKC Zoo, inspiring conservation action through philanthropy. The Oklahoma Zoological Society has earned the distinguished honor of being recognized as a 2023 finalist for...
