Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO