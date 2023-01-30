Read full article on original website
Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element
The Glen Annie Golf Course and the old Walmart parcel in Orcutt are among the sites included in the County's eight year plan for new housing. The post Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
San Luis Obispo unveils downtown zoning change to encourage smaller, denser housing
A new proposed zoning change to downtown San Luis Obispo would try to incentivize smaller, denser housing development in the city's core—without overbuilding it. That's the fine line that city officials say they're trying to walk with the "downtown flexible density program," a policy that would essentially eliminate density restrictions on downtown housing units that are 600 square feet or smaller.
Noozhawk
931 Mission Ridge Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103
Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.
New Paso Robles caregiving group provides peer support, companionship to older adults
“It’s just a beautiful friendship that occurs,” the Seniors Helping Seniors co-owner said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?
In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
Santa Maria attorney selected to serve as San Luis Obispo Co. judge
A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Tuesday.
calcoastnews.com
KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County
Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley
The first cannabis dispensary officially opened in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, creating urgent need for foster families
The Santa Maria Animal Center has completely run out of kennel space for big dogs and is now having to use staff offices for additional housing. The post Santa Maria Animal Center running out of kennel space, creating urgent need for foster families appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lodging
The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila
COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Santa Maria Police Department: "bait bike"
Santa Maria police department put on an operation called "bait bike" as a result of an increase in vehicle burglaries at local hotels.
Local animal shelters encouraging pet adoptions to limit overcrowding
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one in five households adopted a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
kcbx.org
Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County, animal welfare at Woods Humane Society, and Planes of Fame
The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, explores the rich history of grape growing and winemaking on the Central Coast in a conversation with Libbie Agran of Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. KCBX's Carol Tangeman speaks with Robin Coleman, Community Engagement Manager at Woods Humane Society, about the current...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home in Paso Robles sells for $3.2 million
The spacious property located in the 1800 block of San Marcos Road in Paso Robles was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $3,200,000, or $855 per square foot. The house built in 1983 has an interior space of 3,741 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 42.0-acre lot.
SLO County saw more than $43 million in storm damage costs. Which city was hit the hardest?
“It could take years to get some of the infrastructure back up and running,” SLO County’s Public Works director said.
