Santa Maria, CA

New Times

San Luis Obispo unveils downtown zoning change to encourage smaller, denser housing

A new proposed zoning change to downtown San Luis Obispo would try to incentivize smaller, denser housing development in the city's core—without overbuilding it. That's the fine line that city officials say they're trying to walk with the "downtown flexible density program," a policy that would essentially eliminate density restrictions on downtown housing units that are 600 square feet or smaller.
Noozhawk

931 Mission Ridge Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103

Mountain Views on Mission Ridge. Originally constructed in 1966, this serene ranch style home is both private and rural, while being just minutes from downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito. Featuring four bedrooms, and two-and-one-half baths, this approximately 2100 square-foot single-level home has dramatic mountain views framed by multiple French doors leading to a large private deck. Vaulted ceilings give the living room a sense of volume. Newly refinished oak flooring throughout most of the home give it a decidedly contemporary feel, while fireplaces in both the living and family rooms make it feel like home. Kitchen and baths are very functional as-is yet offer an opportunity for one to make them one’s own.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?

In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County

Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Lodging

The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila

COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
AVILA BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Paso Robles sells for $3.2 million

The spacious property located in the 1800 block of San Marcos Road in Paso Robles was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $3,200,000, or $855 per square foot. The house built in 1983 has an interior space of 3,741 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 42.0-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA

