‘The Last Of Us’: Craig Mazin Talks About His Hollywood Origins, Adapting Video Games For TV & Subverting Expectations [Bingeworthy Podcast]

‘The Palace’ First Look: Kate Winslet Stars In Upcoming HBO Limited Series About An Authoritarian Regime In Its Twilight
When Kate Winslet and HBO team up, great things happen. Don’t believe it? Well, there’s “Mildred Pierce” and “Mare Of Easttown” as evidence, which won five and three Emmys respectively, with Winslet winning Best Lead Actress for both. So, it’s fair to say there are great expectations for “The Palace,” HBO’s latest limited series starring Winslet.
10 TV Shows To Watch In February: ‘Dear Edward,’ ‘Party Down,’ ‘You’ S4 & More
As has been the case for many years now, streaming services dominate the field of television in terms of new releases every upcoming month, with a definite push from Apple TV+ in terms of original content. While HBO’s “The Last of Us” will continue to dominate the discourse, there are still plenty of new and returning series likely to start conversations of their own. With a decent mix of premieres along with series entering their final seasons and some of the big hitters coming back in March (“Succession” and “Yellowjackets,” to name just two,) February is poised for a lot of catch-up and new discoveries, with shows such as “Hello Tomorrow!” being the most intriguing so far.
‘Bruiser’ Trailer: Miles Warren’s TIFF 2022 Coming Of Age Drama Hits Hulu On February 24
Fresh off its world premiere at TIFF last year, Miles Warren‘s “Bruiser” hits Hulu later this month. Warren’s feature debut, based on his 2021 short of the same name, stars “Moonlight” star Trevante roads as Porter, a drifter who becomes an unlikely father figure to 14-year-old Darious, much to Darious’ father’s chagrin. Which man will be the larger influence on Darious, especially after he learns Porter’s real identity?
‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau Teases Details On Upcoming Sequels, Like Oona Chaplin Playing Leader Of Na’vi Fire Tribe & A “Big Time Jump” In ‘Avatar 4’
Where will “Avatar: The Way Of Water” end up on the highest-grossing movie of all time list? It currently sits at #4 with a $2.13 billion total gross, just shy of “Titanic” at $2.19 billion. Looking ahead, “Water” overtaking “Titanic” (no pun intended) feels inevitable. But looking further than that, where will the upcoming “Avatar” sequels land on that all-time list when they hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028?
‘Holland, Michigan’: Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman For Mimi Cave’s Upcoming Thriller For Amazon Prime Video
It looks like Amazon and Gael García Bernal will join forces again after the buzzy world premiere of “Cassandro” at Sundance last month (read The Playlist’s review here). The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bernal joins Nicole Kidman for the upcoming Prime Video thriller “Holland, Michigan.” “Fresh” director Mimi Cave helms the project.
SXSW Film & TV 2023 Adds Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ & Emma Seligman’s ‘Bottoms’ Among Second Wave Programming
The SXSW Conference and Festivals, which runs March 10-19, 2023, just announced the second wave of the 2023 Film & TV Festival Lineup, including all Visions, Global presented by MUBI, 24 Beats, and Festival Favorites, plus numerous additions to Headliners, TV Premieres, Narrative and Documentary Spotlight, and other sections. The Festival also announced that Janine Nabers and Donald Glover‘s “Swarm” and Lee Sung Jin’s “Beef” will be the Opening and Closing Night TV premieres. The Film & TV Festival’s opening night film is the previously-announced “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.“ This year’s Closing Night Film will be announced closer to the event.
‘Swamp Thing’: James Mangold In Talks To Write & Direct DC Studios’ Horror Film
Well, that was quick. Just about 24 hours after the unveiling of the DC Studios “Chapter 1” slate of five films and five series, we already have news regarding the filmmaker behind one of the new features. But honestly, James Mangold kinda spilled the beans already, and it was just a matter of putting two and two together.
‘The Killer’: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Score David Fincher’s Upcoming Netflix Thriller
David Fincher‘s “The Killer” is undoubtedly one of 2023’s most anticipated movies. It’s Fincher’s first film since 2020’s “Mank,” marks a reunion with “Se7en” scribe Andrew Kevin Walker, and sees him direct Michael Fassbender for the first time. And...
‘Sunflower’: Director Misha Green & Jurnee Smollett Reunite For New Lionsgate Thriller
Director Misha Green won’t be tackling “Tomb Raider 2” next but is instead focusing on an older original thriller project that she co-wrote with Craig J. Flores. A new report from Deadline reveals that Green will be directing “Sunflower” and will see actress Jurnee Smollett (“Spiderhead“) taking a lead role in the new thriller. As per the logline, the Lionsgate pic will focus on “two women struggle to escape from a deranged college professor who holds them hostage on a remote sunflower farm.” However, it’s a mystery who will take on this key character of the villainous college professor that is keeping these folks captive on this isolated farm but certainly sounds like a meaty part to fill.
‘The Covenant’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In Guy Ritchie’s Warzone Thriller On April 21
With a long and varied career under his belt, Jake Gyllenhaal has earned the right to develop whatever projects he wants — and it looks like he wants to work with every A-list action director he can get his hands on. With recent collaborations with Antoine Fuqua (“The Guilty“) and Michael Bay (“Ambulance“), as well as his upcoming remake of “Road House” with director Doug Liman,” Gyllenhaal is well on his way to building an impressive mid-career action resume. So it only makes sense that he teams up with Guy Ritchie on a movie like “The Covenant,” which has him returning to the role of an American soldier at war.
‘Dune: Part Two’: Dave Bautista Says Austin Butler Is “Terrifying” As Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen In Upcoming Sequel
Dave Bautista has a very busy 2023 ahead of him, with four movies starring him set to premiere. First up, M. Night Shyamalan‘s latest “Knock At The Cabin,” which hits theaters today. And a little further on the horizon, “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” on May 5, and “Parachute,” set for its world premiere at SXSW 2023 in March. But Bautista also “Dune: Part Two” this year, too, which sees the actor reprise his role as Baron Harkonnen’s hulking, brutish nephew Glossu Rabban.
‘Fremont’: Babak Jalali & Anaita Wali Zada On Their Delightful & Comically Offbeat Sundance Gem [Interview]
One of the most delightfully warming and comically offbeat films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Babak Jalali’s “Fremont” tells the story of Donya, a former Afghan translator for the U.S. government who’s felt adrift in the titular California city since resettling there to evade the Taliban.
Seth Rogen On ‘Superbad’: “No One’s Made A Good High School Movie Since Then”
Looking back on Seth Rogen‘s earlier career, did anyone think he’d be part of a cast of a Best Picture nominee like “The Fabelmans“? I mean, sure, yeah: Rogen’s proven repeatedly that he has the acting and writing chops to be taken seriously in the movie industry. For every forgettable comedy like “Observe And Report” (or raunchy one like “Pineapple Express“), Rogen has also been part of estimable, all-time classics, like his acting debut “Freaks And Geeks” or 2007’s “Superbad.”
‘Knock At The Cabin’ Review: Top-Tier M. Night Shyamalan, This Delivers Dread And Fear That You Feel
Far from infallible as a filmmaker, M. Night Shyamalan’s catalog of work is never anything less than bold. Sometimes the result is a classic, and sometimes the result is, at the very least, a curious misfire. “Knock at the Cabin” is very much an example of the former. This apocalyptic, psychological horror, his best work since “Split,” is a relentlessly gripping winner.
DC Studios: James Gunn Says Ben Affleck’s Batman Is Out, Jason Momoa Won’t Play 2 Characters & Gal Gadot & Others Are Maybes
While yesterday’s DC Studios “Chapter 1” film and TV slate announcement did give a surprising amount of information about what the studio is working on moving forward, it didn’t answer all of the questions fans have. In fact, it didn’t answer some of the biggest questions, namely what’s going to happen to the A-listers who previously played some of these massive characters in previous films? Well, James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios, did answer some questions about that (via io9), but their answers might not give the clarity folks might be searching for.
‘Moving On’ Trailer: Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin Are Ex-BFFs Plotting Revenge On A Widower Who Screwed Them Over
Not to be too dismissive or glib, but filmmaker Paul Weitz (“About A Boy,” “In Good Company”) has seemed to find a new lane in recent years. Could you call that lane the “grandma lane” without seeming like a superficial dick? Hear me out, though, because Weitz, who made the film “Grandma” with Lily Tomlin in 2017—which is very good btw!— has been working with her a lot, and several narratives center on women in the ’60s and ’70s. Following his 2013 film “Admission” (2013), in which she co-starred, his latest film, “Moving On,” is his third collaboration with Tomlin.
Lucasfilm Announces Directors & Animation Studios For “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 Arriving In May
Unless you’re living under a rock, you know that as soon as Disney+ started in late 2019, Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, and the Disney apparatus rolled out an ambitious plan for more and more “Star Wars,” including animated shows. While some of the live-action series haven’t come to fruition yet, or at all (“Lando,” “Rangers Of The Republic”), the animated side of Lucasfilm has seen no bumps in the road. So to that end, today, Lucasfilm announced that the second volume of the animated anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, 2023.
‘Kill Boksoon’ Teaser: Korean Assassin Flick Premieres At Berlinale 2023 Before It Hits Netflix On March 31
American audiences know Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon best for her role in Lee Chang-dong‘s 2007 film “Secret Sunshine.” Now it’s time to catch her Jeon in more bloody and offbeat fare, as she stars in “Kill Boksoon,” an assassin flick set for a world premiere at Berlinale 2023 before it hits Netflix in March.
12 Movies To See In February: ‘Magic Mike 3,’ ‘Sharper’ & ‘Knock At The Cabin’
With Sundance behind us and events such as the Oscars, SXSW, and the Berlin International Film Festival coming up next month, February could have seemed relatively barren compared to the release schedules surrounding it. That said, this month has no shortage of entertaining films and must-see theatrical releases on the docket, starting with M. Night Shyamalan’s highly anticipated adaptation “Knock at the Cabin.” Channing Tatum returns for his last stint as Mike Lane, with Steven Soderbergh returning to director “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” following his absence from the sequel, and elsewhere there are some festival favorites such as “Return to Seoul” getting wider releases and the first Marvel film of the year.
Dave Bautista Wonders If He’s “That Unattractive” Due To His Lack Of Rom-Com Offers
Over the last several years (well, nearly a decade now since “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Dave Bautista has primarily been known for his action roles. This is, in no small part, related to his previous career as a professional wrestler and the fact that he’s a huge, muscly man. But if anything is known about Bautista in 2023, it’s that the man is desperately trying to branch out and be something more than just big, strong action dude. And that includes eventually getting that rom-com offer.
