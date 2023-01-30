Read full article on original website
KGMI
Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
KGMI
Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
KGMI
Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
thenorthernlight.com
Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February
Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
KGMI
Committee holding open house to improve local food system
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A diverse group of local community members have been working on a plan to strengthen our local food system, and you have a chance to comment. The Whatcom County Food System Committee will hold an open house February 13th to discuss and receive citizen feedback on the plan.
tourcounsel.com
Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington
Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
Anger follows this Whatcom panel’s rejection of an anti-vaccine applicant
Health Director Erika Lautenbach, whose agency guided the pandemic response, interrupted Councilman Byrd, saying that he was out of line.
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
KGMI
Whatcom County getting grant money to make roads safer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is among 510 communities across the country that are sharing in $800 million in federal grants aimed at making our roads safer. The Whatcom County Council of Governments will receive $200,000 to help it develop a Regional Safety Action Plan. It is aimed at...
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Chance of snow or ‘wintry mix’ for Bellingham, lowland Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it
Here’s what’s in store as the weekend cold snap eases.
KGMI
Catalytic converter thefts fall in first month of 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new law aimed at cutting down on catalytic converter thefts appears to be having the desired effect. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says thefts are down sharply so far in 2023. They received just 12 reports of thefts from January 1st to January 29th, while...
Here’s when wind, rain return to Whatcom. Power outages are possible
“Temperatures will rebound” to more seasonable levels, according to forecasts.
americanmilitarynews.com
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
KOMO News
Man who hid kilos of drugs in Arlington, laundered $1M through casinos sentenced
SEATTLE — The leader of a prolific drug trafficking ring was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 15 years in prison. In June 2022, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo, 36, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Valdez-Sanudo buried...
Two lawsuits and 20 years later, Army Corps of Engineers sets Whatcom oil terminal limits
A 2000 environmental organization’s lawsuit claimed the north dock wing was in violation of the Magnuson Amendment to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
thenorthernlight.com
Sports roundup: Borderites fall short against Sehome
Blaine High School’s boys basketball team lost 60-49 on the road Tuesday night to the Sehome Mariners. It’s the team’s fourth loss in a row in what has been a tough second half of the season. The Borderites led the Mariners 36-32 at the half, after big...
KGMI
Local law enforcement agencies speak out about Tyre Nichols killing
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Leaders of local law enforcement agencies are speaking out about the beating from Memphis Police officers that led to Tyre Nichols’ death. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo is not mincing words. “From what I observed on the part of the five officers was nothing less...
