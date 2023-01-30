ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Falls, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KGMI

Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Norway-based company opens new battery factory in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An international energy company has opened a new battery factory in Bellingham. Norway-based Corvus Energy celebrated the grand opening of its new plant January 25th. CEO Geir Bjorkeli spoke to a gathering that included Governor Jay Inslee, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, Norway’s Ambassador to the U.S....
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Bellingham Bed Bath and Beyond staying open for now

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s Bed, Bath and Beyond store continues to avoid the chopping block as the struggling retailer closes more outlets. Business Insider reports the company has added 141 stores to the 120 already on its closure list. Four Washington stores are closing in Auburn, Lakewood, Vancouver...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA
KGMI

Committee holding open house to improve local food system

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A diverse group of local community members have been working on a plan to strengthen our local food system, and you have a chance to comment. The Whatcom County Food System Committee will hold an open house February 13th to discuss and receive citizen feedback on the plan.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
tourcounsel.com

Bellis Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington

Bellis Fair is an enclosed shopping mall in Bellingham, Washington, United States. Opened on August 4, 1988, it features JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, Macy's Home Store, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, H&M, Forever 21, Ashley Furniture, and Target. The mall is located along Interstate 5 at its interchange with State Route 539...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Whatcom County getting grant money to make roads safer

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is among 510 communities across the country that are sharing in $800 million in federal grants aimed at making our roads safer. The Whatcom County Council of Governments will receive $200,000 to help it develop a Regional Safety Action Plan. It is aimed at...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Catalytic converter thefts fall in first month of 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new law aimed at cutting down on catalytic converter thefts appears to be having the desired effect. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says thefts are down sharply so far in 2023. They received just 12 reports of thefts from January 1st to January 29th, while...
BELLINGHAM, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death

William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
ANACORTES, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Sports roundup: Borderites fall short against Sehome

Blaine High School’s boys basketball team lost 60-49 on the road Tuesday night to the Sehome Mariners. It’s the team’s fourth loss in a row in what has been a tough second half of the season. The Borderites led the Mariners 36-32 at the half, after big...
BLAINE, WA
KGMI

Local law enforcement agencies speak out about Tyre Nichols killing

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Leaders of local law enforcement agencies are speaking out about the beating from Memphis Police officers that led to Tyre Nichols’ death. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo is not mincing words. “From what I observed on the part of the five officers was nothing less...
BELLINGHAM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy