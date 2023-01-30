Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend. Over the past several weeks, the South Bend Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple armed robberies...
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
WNDU
19-year-old convicted of murder, battery in 2021 South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury on Wednesday found a 19-year-old South Bend man guilty of murder for his role in a shooting that took place nearly two years ago. In April 2021, first responders were called to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. They found two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera later died.
WNDU
Prosecutor: South Bend officer justified in firing weapon; woman arrested in connection with incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a South Bend police officer was legally justified in firing his weapon after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at him over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street...
22 WSBT
Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection
Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
St. John police officer charged in November shooting with off-duty Hammond officer, officials say
A St. John, Indiana, police officer has been charged in connection to a November officer-involved shooting involving, officials announced.
abc57.com
Structural fire on Franklin, Elkhart Fire Department investigating cause
ELKHART, Ind.- The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structural fire at 107 West Franklin Street Wednesday at 3:18 a.m. The abandoned building at 121 West Franklin Street was determined to be the source of the fire, according to officials. The structure was secured, and no civilian or firefighter injuries...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Decatur Township
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on Friday at a home on 82nd Avenue. At 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a suspicious situation in the 38000 block of 82nd Avenue in Decatur Township after receiving 911 calls that a murder-suicide was going to happen.
harborcountry-news.com
Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township
BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
hometownnewsnow.com
Active Hit and Run Driver Search
(La Porte, IN) - Police are looking for a vehicle that fled a two-vehicle collision in La Porte at a high rate of speed this afternoon. The suspected vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger. According to police, the crash about 3 p.m. involved two vehicles on Pine Lake...
WNDU
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
wtvbam.com
After calling 911 to report what was coming, police say man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend and himself near Decatur
DECATUR, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan State Police say it appears a Decatur man shot his ex-girlfriend and then took his own life at a home in Van Buren County’s Decatur Township Friday night. It apparently happened after the woman called a relative to say it was going to happen, and the man called 911 to report the murder-suicide too.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police warn against increase in scam phone calls
Indiana State Police (ISP) are again warning against scam phone calls. The phone number for the scam calls is showing up as ISP Post 52. If you answer a call from a number like this, officials are advising you to hang up immediately and avoid giving out any information whatsoever.
abc57.com
Concord Avenue double homicide leaves teenager dead—and neighbors fed up with gunfire
ELKHART, Ind. – Neighbors living around the 700 block of Concord Avenue are fed up after a shooting claimed the lives of two people late Sunday night. “It’s a quiet, nice neighborhood,” said Sandy Shurn, who’s lived nearby for seven years. “But you do hear gunshots.”
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers: one-year milestone for "Victory over Violence" program
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.- One year ago today, Michiana Crime Stoppers launched the "Victory over Violence" program to combat felony crimes with firearms. Since the debut, Michiana Crime Stoppers have paid out eight "Victory over Violence" rewards, assisting in the recovery of 11 illegally-possessed firearms. Anonymous tips are eligible for...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating individual in connection with theft, illegal garbage dumping
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a theft that took place between November 9 and December 4, 2022. The individual is also accused of illegally dumping garbage at the Beulah Missionary Church in Goshen,...
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
abc57.com
Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
95.3 MNC
Two Elkhart County residents busted for drugs in Marshall County
Two Elkhart County residents were arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Plymouth. It happened on Monday, Jan. 30, at 1:15 a.m., when officers pulled over an SUV near North Michigan Street and Hoham Drive. A K-9 Officer on the scene sniffed out narcotics, which resulted in a search...
