South Bend, IN

WNDU

2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend. Over the past several weeks, the South Bend Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple armed robberies...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

19-year-old convicted of murder, battery in 2021 South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury on Wednesday found a 19-year-old South Bend man guilty of murder for his role in a shooting that took place nearly two years ago. In April 2021, first responders were called to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. They found two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera later died.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection

Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Structural fire on Franklin, Elkhart Fire Department investigating cause

ELKHART, Ind.- The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a structural fire at 107 West Franklin Street Wednesday at 3:18 a.m. The abandoned building at 121 West Franklin Street was determined to be the source of the fire, according to officials. The structure was secured, and no civilian or firefighter injuries...
ELKHART, IN
harborcountry-news.com

Driver dies in head-on crash with semi in Buchanan Township

BUCHANAN — Emergency responders were dispatched to the area of U.S. 12 and Franklin Street in Buchanan Township for a car versus semi head-on collision on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, Berrien County sheriff’s deputies found a semi tractor-trailer on it’s side in a ditch with a black Ford SUV vehicle pinned underneath the cab of the semi.
BUCHANAN, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Active Hit and Run Driver Search

(La Porte, IN) - Police are looking for a vehicle that fled a two-vehicle collision in La Porte at a high rate of speed this afternoon. The suspected vehicle was described as a white Dodge Charger. According to police, the crash about 3 p.m. involved two vehicles on Pine Lake...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police warn against increase in scam phone calls

Indiana State Police (ISP) are again warning against scam phone calls. The phone number for the scam calls is showing up as ISP Post 52. If you answer a call from a number like this, officials are advising you to hang up immediately and avoid giving out any information whatsoever.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers: one-year milestone for "Victory over Violence" program

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.- One year ago today, Michiana Crime Stoppers launched the "Victory over Violence" program to combat felony crimes with firearms. Since the debut, Michiana Crime Stoppers have paid out eight "Victory over Violence" rewards, assisting in the recovery of 11 illegally-possessed firearms. Anonymous tips are eligible for...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating possible arson on A Lane

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a possible arson incident that happened on Saturday, according to reports. At 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the 3400 block of A Lane for a report of a vehicle on fire. Fire crews were already on scene when police arrived.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man reports attack in Elkhart grocery store parking lot

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported being attacked by an unknown man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Jackson Boulevard. At 11:43 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area for a battery report. The victim who made the...
ELKHART, IN

