‘Luka’ Review: Jessica Woodworth Crafts a Carnally Sublime World Of Men, Power & Desire [IFF Rotterdam Review]

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Avatar’ Producer Jon Landau Teases Details On Upcoming Sequels, Like Oona Chaplin Playing Leader Of Na’vi Fire Tribe & A “Big Time Jump” In ‘Avatar 4’
Where will “Avatar: The Way Of Water” end up on the highest-grossing movie of all time list? It currently sits at #4 with a $2.13 billion total gross, just shy of “Titanic” at $2.19 billion. Looking ahead, “Water” overtaking “Titanic” (no pun intended) feels inevitable. But looking further than that, where will the upcoming “Avatar” sequels land on that all-time list when they hit theaters in 2024, 2026, and 2028?
theplaylist.net
‘Fremont’: Babak Jalali & Anaita Wali Zada On Their Delightful & Comically Offbeat Sundance Gem [Interview]
One of the most delightfully warming and comically offbeat films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Babak Jalali’s “Fremont” tells the story of Donya, a former Afghan translator for the U.S. government who’s felt adrift in the titular California city since resettling there to evade the Taliban.
theplaylist.net
‘Swamp Thing’: James Mangold In Talks To Write & Direct DC Studios’ Horror Film
Well, that was quick. Just about 24 hours after the unveiling of the DC Studios “Chapter 1” slate of five films and five series, we already have news regarding the filmmaker behind one of the new features. But honestly, James Mangold kinda spilled the beans already, and it was just a matter of putting two and two together.
theplaylist.net
‘Knock At The Cabin’ Review: Top-Tier M. Night Shyamalan, This Delivers Dread And Fear That You Feel
Far from infallible as a filmmaker, M. Night Shyamalan’s catalog of work is never anything less than bold. Sometimes the result is a classic, and sometimes the result is, at the very least, a curious misfire. “Knock at the Cabin” is very much an example of the former. This apocalyptic, psychological horror, his best work since “Split,” is a relentlessly gripping winner.
theplaylist.net
‘The Covenant’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Stars In Guy Ritchie’s Warzone Thriller On April 21
With a long and varied career under his belt, Jake Gyllenhaal has earned the right to develop whatever projects he wants — and it looks like he wants to work with every A-list action director he can get his hands on. With recent collaborations with Antoine Fuqua (“The Guilty“) and Michael Bay (“Ambulance“), as well as his upcoming remake of “Road House” with director Doug Liman,” Gyllenhaal is well on his way to building an impressive mid-career action resume. So it only makes sense that he teams up with Guy Ritchie on a movie like “The Covenant,” which has him returning to the role of an American soldier at war.
theplaylist.net
‘Ferrari’: Michael Mann’s New Film Starring Adam Driver Gets U.K. Distribution As U.S. Distribution Remains Up In The Air
UPDATE: Below, we said that “Ferrari” would be heading straight to streaming with its Sky Cinema deal, but it’s also going to have a theatrical release, as well. The original article is below…. One of our most anticipated films of 2023 is, without a doubt, Michael Mann’s...
theplaylist.net
‘Kill Boksoon’ Teaser: Korean Assassin Flick Premieres At Berlinale 2023 Before It Hits Netflix On March 31
American audiences know Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon best for her role in Lee Chang-dong‘s 2007 film “Secret Sunshine.” Now it’s time to catch her Jeon in more bloody and offbeat fare, as she stars in “Kill Boksoon,” an assassin flick set for a world premiere at Berlinale 2023 before it hits Netflix in March.
theplaylist.net
‘The Order’: Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult To Star In Justin Kurzel’s Upcoming True Crime Film
Australian director Justin Kurzel is no stranger to true crime after 2011’s “Snowtown,” 2019’s “True History Of The Kelly Gang,” and his most recent film, “Nitram.” Deadline reports Kurzel returns to the genre again for his next project, “The Order,” with Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult to star.
theplaylist.net
‘My Happy Ending’ Trailer: Andie MacDowell Stars As An Actress On A Healing Journey On February 24
Can personal connections heal the mind as well as the body? An actress discovers more than she expected in her search for medical treatment in “My Happy Ending.”. Read More: ‘Good Girl Jane’ Review: Sarah Elizabeth Mintz’s Piercing Debut Tracks The Grooming Of A Young Teenage Girl [Tribeca]
theplaylist.net
‘Lazarus’: Zazie Beetz & Tom Hardy To Star In Upcoming Nordic Noir Series On Apple TV+
Timothée Chalamet may not be working with Apple yet, but Tom Hardy and Zazie Beetz are. Deadline reports that Beetz and Hardy will star in the upcoming Apple TV+ Nordic noir series “Lazarus,” based on the Joona Linna book series by Lars Kepler. The project is still nearing development, but A+E Studio and Range Studios are currently in closing deals with Apple.
theplaylist.net
Joe Cornish Talks Ghost-Filled Detective Series ‘Lockwood & Co,’ Working On ‘Attack The Block 2’ & His History With Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man’ [The Playlist Podcast]
Have you ever thought what it would be like to see something like “Ghostbusters” but through the eyes of filmmaker Joe Cornish? If so, you’re in luck! “Lockwood & Co.” is a new Netflix series about people busting ghosts, but in an alternate grim version of London. Best of all, Joe Cornish is the showrunner of the new series. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, Mr. Cornish sits down to discuss his new show, as well as what’s to come in the future with a new “Attack the Block” sequel and more.
theplaylist.net
‘A Spy Among Friends’ Trailer: Damian Lewis & Guy Pearce Espionage Series Hits MGM+ In March
Being a spy requires a lot of discretion. You have to not only keep most of what you do at work a secret, but you sometimes even have to lie to those closest to you to protect that work. But what happens when your best friend is also a spy? And not only that, what if that best friend who is a spy might also be a double agent, working for the enemy? That drama is what propels the plot of the new limited series, “A Spy Among Friends.”
theplaylist.net
‘Holland, Michigan’: Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman For Mimi Cave’s Upcoming Thriller For Amazon Prime Video
It looks like Amazon and Gael García Bernal will join forces again after the buzzy world premiere of “Cassandro” at Sundance last month (read The Playlist’s review here). The Hollywood Reporter reports that Bernal joins Nicole Kidman for the upcoming Prime Video thriller “Holland, Michigan.” “Fresh” director Mimi Cave helms the project.
theplaylist.net
‘Titanic’: James Cameron Recreates Floating Door Scene In New National Geographic Special To See If Both Jack And Rose Could Fit
Some cinematic questions remain eternal. What’s in the briefcase in “Pulp Fiction“? What did Bob whisper in Charlotte’s ear at the end of “Lost In Translation“? And was there enough room on that floating door for Rose and Jack to survive in “Titanic“? As the film approaches its February 10 theatrical rerelease, James Cameron looks to put that mystery to bed in a new National Geographic special, “Titantic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron.”
Comments / 0