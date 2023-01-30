Read full article on original website
One Good Thing: Ice Cream Shop Gives Free Scoops to Community
A Washington D.C. ice cream shop owner is serving up scoops and smiles to all who enter, even those with no money.
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
Washingtonian.com
Captain Cookie Brings Its Popular Cookies and Ice Cream Sandwiches to Arlington
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. Once a food truck slinging fresh cookies and ice cream sandwiches, Captain Cookie will open its fourth store in Arlington on Friday, February 10 with festivities and giveaways. Founders Juliann and Kirk Francis opened their first brick and mortar store...
Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf
WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
princewilliamliving.com
New Hot Chicken Restaurant Celebrates Opening Feb. 3-4
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken opened its first location in the area in January and is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at its Woodbridge location (12707 Ridgefield Village Drive). A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 at 1:00 p.m.
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
Muskrat Festivals Celebrate Eastern Shore’s Lesser-Known Protein
It’s been mistaken for a beaver or groundhog. It’s known as marsh rabbit, if you’re fancy. The meat is fried, baked, stewed, roasted, and even tucked inside a taco shell. In certain parts of Chesapeake country, you can find its image on mugs, greeting cards, and T-shirts with the encouragement to “eat more muskrat.”
The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival
Those flying in and out of Dulles-Washington on Southern Airways will want to be sure to take time and enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival this year. Happening from March 20 to April 16, 2023, the National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to […] The post The 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
WJLA
Lil Wayne's tour is coming to Silver Spring -- here's when to buy tickets
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Grammy-award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne will make a stop in the DMV this spring!. The 2023 "Welcome to Tha Carter Tour" is coming to The Fillmore Silver Spring on April 18 at 8 p.m. The tour is presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and...
tourcounsel.com
Bowie Town Center | Shopping mall in Bowie, Maryland
Bowie Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall located in Bowie, Maryland that opened in November 2001. The mall is located on Emerald Way near the interchange of US Route 301 and US Route 50. Bowie Town Center has 79 stores including Macy's, Safeway, Best Buy, and LA Fitness.
multifamilybiz.com
Greystar Delivers 500-Unit The Lucie Apartment Community with Harbor Views in Baltimore’s Dynamic Brewers Hill Neighborhood
BALTIMORE, MD - Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, is now leasing at The Lucie, a pet-friendly 500-unit apartment community in Brewers Hill that features a sky lounge with views of downtown and the harbor and high-end finishes including quartz countertops and tile backsplashes.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Asking Residents to Donate New or Gently Used Items for Second Annual ‘Praisner’s Project Prom Dress’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation is working to ensure the dream of attending prom can come true for all high school students! The Department is collecting gently used and new dresses, suits and accessories that students will be able to choose from during “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway event on Saturday, April 15, at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville.
mocoshow.com
2023 Bethesda Row Openings
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announces the recent opening of ANINE BING at Bethesda Row, the brand’s first location in the DMV. Sustainable fashion brand Reformation and Veronica Beardwill also join the leading lineup of premium retail in the Bethesda, Md. neighborhood later this year. ANINE BING features everyday...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
WTOP
Death doula brings life lessons to Congressional Cemetery with new class
Every Saturday at Congressional Cemetery, Laura Lyster-Mensh uses death to remind people how to live. She’s a death doula, and recently started a class called Death Doula Days at Congressional Cemetery to help people tell stories and write their obituaries. It’s an experience that has led some participants to think twice about their legacy.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
