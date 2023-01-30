Read full article on original website
Late January storm breaks 48-hour snowfall record at JHMR
JACKSON, Wyo. – The Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s upper mountain broke its all-time 48-hour snowfall record with 41 inches received from January 26-28. This impressive storm cycle was followed by some of the coldest air in years with temperatures plummeting to -30ºF or lower in the Jackson Hole Valley.
Groundhog Day: Phil says six more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney, Pa. — The prediction has been made. North America will see six more weeks of winter according to Punxsutawney Phil. This morning, Feb. 2, at Gobblers Knobb Park, Phil emerged from his burrow and directed a handler to read his prediction scroll. “I see that everyone knows their...
Game and Fish: Winter is tough on wildlife, here’s how to help
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and...
Big concert line-up still ahead at the Mangy Moose this winter!
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Mangy Moose winter event season isn’t over yet! With over 11 new shows coming over the next three months, make sure to mark your calendars. Tickets for all shows at: www.oxpresents.com. For all shows: Doors open @ 8pm and show starts @ 9pm. 21+
A first look at 130 Penny Lane, Thayne
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Malo maintains lead in Stage Four
BIG PINEY, Wyo. — Anny Malo maintains her lead in the 28th Annual Pedigree Stage Stop Race with a first-place finish in Stage Four with a time of 2:05:44. Malo was followed closely by Cathy Rivest at 2:09:04, and Alix Crittenden at 2:10:56. First-time Stage Stop competitors Laura Bontrager and Donny Poulin rounded out the top five positions. All other times can be found here.
Town releases new map showing streets, sidewalks that receive priority plowing
JACKSON, Wyo. — In an effort to better inform the public about what to expect when snow hits the valley floor, the Town of Jackson has created maps with the streets and sidewalks that the community and visitors can rely on to be plowed within 24 hours of snow storms.
Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge
WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
3 days left to vote for Best of Jackson Hole 2023!
JACKSON, Wyo. — We have some very close categories heading into the final 3 days of Best of Jackson Hole 2023!. This year’s Best of Jackson Hole nomination period ended with over 10,000 individual nominations – wow! Now it’s time to make your nominations matter. Make sure to vote for your favorite overall restaurant, mental health therapist, and more before February 3 at 11:59PM MST!
Officials shoot mountain lion after altercation at Victor home
VICTOR, Idaho. — A mountain lion was shot at a Victor home on Monday after it killed the family’s dog and was deemed a public safety concern. The family first called Teton County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent a resident deputy in the area to the home.
Official Kings & Queens entertainment lineup announced: Hosted by Continuum
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Celebrate the opening of the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s weather window and arguably the rowdiest week in Jackson Hole. Continuum hosts the scene and brings the vibes as the official entertainment and lodging partner of the 2023 competition. Kings and Queens official opening...
Town officials caution safe heating practices during outage
JACKSON, WYO – Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson. Lower Valley Energy (LVE) worked to restore power to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Town officials would like to remind the public not to use combustible devices indoors to warm homes...
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
Lower Valley Energy shares cause of outage, provides updates
JACKSON, Wyo. — Lower Valley Energy (LVE) experienced a transformer failure in the East Jackson substation yesterday at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to LVE the original fault was on an underground feeder in front of Jackson Hole Lumber which caused some issues with the controls in the transformer in the substation.
Construction halted on wastewater facility connected to “glamping” site on state trust lands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction of a wastewater facility at the headwaters of the Fish Creek watershed on Wyoming State Lands has been halted due to a stay issued by the court. The facility is part of the dome-style “glamping” sites project off of Moose-Wilson Road. On June...
Center for the Arts seeks artists to design bike racks for Center Campus
JACKSON, Wyo. — Center for the Arts is seeking submissions from artists and designers for new bike racks to be installed on The Center Campus in May 2023. This project is part of a larger initiative to make The Center campus more pedestrian and bicycle friendly for all ages. Information about the submission process can be found here. The deadline for submission is March 5, 2023. The final artist(s) selected will receive a $1000 award.
START Bus announces new “Transit” app launch
JACKSON, Wyo. — This morning, START Bus announced “Transit” as its official app for trip planning and real-time information about buses in Jackson and the surrounding areas. “Transit” provides real-time arrival information for all START routes including bus locations, arrival and departure times, notifications and alerts, route...
UPDATE: Power outages in town; Presbyterian Church to host overnight shelter
UPDATE 6:38 p.m.: Lower Valley Energy (LVE) reports that power has been restored to approximately 70 percent of customers affected by the outage. Power remains out in several areas in the Town of Jackson. An overnight shelter is being set up at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole at 1251...
Power restored after outage hits Jackson and Teton County
Lower Valley Energy reports that as of 4:00 a.m. on 1/30, all power in Teton County and the Town of Jackson is restored. If you are still experiencing an outage, please contact the LVE power outage hotline at 800-882-5875. Teton County School District advises that school will operate as normal as well. LVE and Teton County Emergency Management thank the public for their patience and resilience through this incident.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
