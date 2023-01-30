JACKSON, Wyo. — Center for the Arts is seeking submissions from artists and designers for new bike racks to be installed on The Center Campus in May 2023. This project is part of a larger initiative to make The Center campus more pedestrian and bicycle friendly for all ages. Information about the submission process can be found here. The deadline for submission is March 5, 2023. The final artist(s) selected will receive a $1000 award.

JACKSON, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO