Stephen Hassol
3d ago
villages-news.com
Cadillac with sparking undercarriage leads to driver’s arrest at downtown Wildwood eatery
A man driving a Cadillac with an undercarriage that was scraping and sparking on the roadway was arrested at a downtown Wildwood eatery. Douglas Gale Long, 50, of Ocklawaha, was at the wheel of the beige 2003 Cadillac four-door shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the scraping and sparking and pulled over the vehicle in the parking lot of the Coney Island Drive Inn on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up arrested with cocaine
A Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up was arrested after cocaine was found in his car. Tommy Zenker, 43, was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Park Trailers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A substance which tested positive for cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had a woman in the car with him and he told police she had no knowledge of the cocaine found in the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Unlicensed driver from Nicaragua charged with DUI after hitting traffic sign
An unlicensed driver from Nicaragua has been charged with driving under the influence after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement returned lab results indicating he was driving at three times the legal limit. Eliezer Danilo Peinado, 26, of Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with DUI...
villages-news.com
Suspect who claimed she stole car in The Villages admits she needs help with drugs
A woman who claimed she stole a car in The Villages admitted to law enforcement she has a problem with drugs. Darishia Elaine Whitfield, 26, of Summerfield, was traveling with friends in a black 2013 Chevy Equinox on Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when the vehicle was pulled over after it had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Whitfield claimed she found the unlocked vehicle parked at a business in The Villages. She said the keys were in the car. She claimed she intended to take the vehicle back.
treasurecoast.com
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment
MCSO: Ocala man arrested for attempting to steal lawn equipment. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- People come from far and wide to steal from us. Why? Listen thieves! Stay in your lane! We moved here for a laid back lifestyle. Come and visit but take nothing but pictures and leave nothing but footprints. If I wanted to live with this kind of baloney I would have stayed in Miami, Broward or PBC!
mycbs4.com
Levy County deputies arrest man for stealing woman's car at store
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man for grand theft auto and petit theft on Jan. 27. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a convenience store located at 1851 Northwest 115th Street in Chiefland. The victim told the Sheriff's Office she went into a store and while she was inside her Nissan was stolen.
villages-news.com
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages
A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
flaglerlive.com
Man and Woman Spray-Painting Stolen Truck Scarlet Red Draw Attention, and Arrest
Dayanly C. Gonzalez, 33, and Reinier Perez Torres, 28, both of Tampa, are facing six felony charges between them for the alleged theft of a semi truck registered in Mississippi and belonging to Coral Gables-based Tobico Logistics. The couple had themselves tipped off a witness to their theft when the...
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
villages-news.com
FHP promises hit-and-run drivers will be held accountable
A five-year trend is showing a “disturbing” rise in hit-and-run crashes in Florida. In December, 91-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of The Villages was sentenced to five years in prison after hitting husband-and-wife bicyclists pedaling on Morse Boulevard. It was a sobering sentence for such an elderly woman with no prior criminal history. At Hamilton’s sentencing hearing, the judge made it clear it was her decision to flee that required such a tough sentence.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom sentenced in post-game parking lot attack
A South Sumter football mom has been sentenced in a post-game parking lot attack. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery.
villages-news.com
77-year-old man arrested after altercation sparked by insult of his wife
A 77-year-old man was arrested after altercation was sparked by an insult of his wife. William Person Floyd of Leesburg was arrested after the altercation at about 9 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Mason Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A Sumter County...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after stabbing female victim in shoulder
An 18-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she admitted to stabbing a female victim in the shoulder. On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a call for service in reference to a stabbing incident. The reportee advised that Kamiya Baker-Andrews had stabbed a woman inside a local residence.
click orlando
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, Bayonet Point
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting in the 7900 block area of SR 52 in Bayonet Point. An adult male was shot by a known party following a dispute, and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. The investigation is ongoing.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
