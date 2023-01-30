A Fruitland Park man who failed to buckle up was arrested after cocaine was found in his car. Tommy Zenker, 43, was pulled over at about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fruitland Park Trailers on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A substance which tested positive for cocaine was found in the vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia. The Michigan native had a woman in the car with him and he told police she had no knowledge of the cocaine found in the vehicle.

FRUITLAND PARK, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO