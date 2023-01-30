ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Several people hurt in crash on K-96 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, two of them critically, in a crash involving multiple vehicles on K-96 in north Wichita. It happened at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near the Hydraulic exit. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person was in serious condition and two were critical. The supervisor did not confirm reports that the two critical patients are children.
KWCH.com

KAKE TV

4 taken to Wichita hospital following crash, patrol says

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A crash southwest of Wichita sent four men to the hospital on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that around noon 29-year-old Corie Smith was driving north on S 135th St. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of 135th St. and K42. Authorities say Smith ran the stop sign and was hit by a Ford F250.
KAKE TV

Woman killed in rollover crash in Reno County

STERLING, Kan. (KAKE) - A 45-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash in south-central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on K-14 about four miles south of Sterling in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger was heading south when the driver left the roadway at 82nd Avenue. The driver then overcorrected and the pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on its passenger side.
KWCH.com

Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
KWCH.com

WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
KWCH.com

Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
KSN News

Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
kfdi.com

Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita

A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
KWCH.com

Man arrested in deadly crash on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died following a chase and crash on east Kellogg on Saturday as 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon, from Wellington,. The sheriff’s office said around 5:22 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra for traffic infractions on...
KWCH.com

Businesses, police differ on Delta-8 legality

Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
KWCH.com

Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
