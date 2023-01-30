Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Several people hurt in crash on K-96 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, two of them critically, in a crash involving multiple vehicles on K-96 in north Wichita. It happened at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near the Hydraulic exit. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person was in serious condition and two were critical. The supervisor did not confirm reports that the two critical patients are children.
Man charged after police chase ends with Wellington woman killed
A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.
KWCH.com
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
KAKE TV
4 taken to Wichita hospital following crash, patrol says
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A crash southwest of Wichita sent four men to the hospital on Tuesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that around noon 29-year-old Corie Smith was driving north on S 135th St. and ran the stop sign at the intersection of 135th St. and K42. Authorities say Smith ran the stop sign and was hit by a Ford F250.
KAKE TV
Woman killed in rollover crash in Reno County
STERLING, Kan. (KAKE) - A 45-year-old woman has died following a rollover crash in south-central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. on K-14 about four miles south of Sterling in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Ford Ranger was heading south when the driver left the roadway at 82nd Avenue. The driver then overcorrected and the pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on its passenger side.
Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying person suspected of robbing Wichita store
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
KWCH.com
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
KWCH.com
WPD’s Traffic Tip Tuesday going viral in effort to reduce number of crashes in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is going viral with its “Traffic Tip Tuesday” posts. The goal is to reduce the number of crashes in the community. Sgt. Brian Mock enjoys educating drivers on traffic laws. Along with teaching the Wichita Citizens Police Academy, each week, he shares information about common traffic infractions on the police department’s social media pages.
KWCH.com
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
Police release name of woman who died when car went off Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim. She was a local model who was finding success in Los Angeles. The WPD is still investigating what […]
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle near Clearwater ends with rollover crash, driver in custody
Law enforcement agencies, including the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, are at the scene of a crash in Clearwater that happened Monday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Argument leads to shooting in southeast Wichita
A man is recovering after being shot in the leg Tuesday evening. Wichita officers were called to a home in the 3600 block of E. Cessna Drive, near Pawnee and Hillside, and found the injured man. He was taken to a hospital and there has been no update on his condition so far.
How to get your driver’s license fixed in Wichita
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
Worker injured at construction site north of Wichita
A worker at a bridge construction site north of Wichita was injured Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.
KWCH.com
Man arrested in deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died following a chase and crash on east Kellogg on Saturday as 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon, from Wellington,. The sheriff’s office said around 5:22 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra for traffic infractions on...
KWCH.com
Businesses, police differ on Delta-8 legality
Limited access, 1-way traffic among challenges with Bel Aire road construction. It’s a project aimed to expand a busy stretch of North Woodlawn from north Wichita into Bel Aire. Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry. Updated: 4 hours ago. The food pantry...
KWCH.com
Derby police cracking down on Delta 8, but is it legal?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Is Delta 8 legal or illegal to possess in Kansas? The answer depends on where you live. The Derby Police Department says if a product contains THC it’s illegal in their city. A post they shared on social media last week is getting a lot...
Wichita father pleads guilty to abusing toddler son who died in July after two-day visit
A Wichita father has admitted to abusing his 20-month son, who died in July after spending two days and nights in his care.
Lost your driving privileges? How to get them back in Wichita
More than 200,000 people in Kansas have suspended driver's licenses. That's double what it was 15 years ago. It can happen for many reasons, including unpaid tickets, child support or taxes, lack of car insurance, or DUI.
