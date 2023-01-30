WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, two of them critically, in a crash involving multiple vehicles on K-96 in north Wichita. It happened at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes near the Hydraulic exit. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person was in serious condition and two were critical. The supervisor did not confirm reports that the two critical patients are children.

WICHITA, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO