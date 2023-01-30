Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
Warrensville Heights police seeking information on shooting that left a woman dead
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A woman is dead after a shooting that took place in Warrensville Heights last week. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident took place on Friday, January 27 at a...
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect. The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Suspected homicide: woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment in Shaker Heights. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the Cuyahoga County Medical...
cleveland19.com
Akron teen gets life in prison for murdering man after dispute over a phone
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron teenager who murdered a man in his own home will spend the rest of his life in behind bars, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced now 18-year-old Jalen Butler of Bye Street to life...
Police looking to ID persons of interest in felonious shooting outside of Cleveland bar
The incident took place outside of Caribbean Vybz Bar & Grille located at 7114 St. Clair Ave. at approximately 1 a.m. on January 14. Anybody with information regarding the two persons of interest pictured below is asked to contact Fifth District investigators at 216-623-5518.
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
cleveland19.com
Man steals bicycle from parking garage on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a bicycle from a parking garage on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked into the garage in the area of West 25th Street and Detroit...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
cleveland19.com
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road. As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests. The victim received a minor injury during...
cleveland19.com
Ashtabula police search for missing 21-year-old man since Jan. 23
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing. According to police, Manuel Maldonado was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Maldonado’s family said he was in the area of Ninth Street near the harbor....
cleveland19.com
33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
cleveland19.com
Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Jan. 28
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Anaiya Smith. Smith was was last seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to police. Police said she went out and has not returned. Call the South Euclid Police Department...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland burglars who hit victim with crowbar on the loose, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of breaking into an apartment and hitting the victim with a crow bar are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 98th Street and Lorain Avenue around 1:30 a.m....
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
cleveland19.com
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
iheart.com
Mentor Police Investigating a Hotel Shooting
MENTOR - Mentor Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel on Emerald Court shortly after 8:00 AM this morning. Police say the victim is a 30 years old man who lives out of state and was staying at the hotel with an unknown man. The victim stated that he was targeted by two males in a white sedan who opened fire on him as he sat in his vehicle. The victim’s car was shot several times, and the man was wounded in the left arm. The victim pulled out of the hotel parking lot and drove through several other parking lots before entering a local business to ask for help. Mentor Police and Fire arrived to secure the area and treat the man.
