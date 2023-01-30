MENTOR - Mentor Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel on Emerald Court shortly after 8:00 AM this morning. Police say the victim is a 30 years old man who lives out of state and was staying at the hotel with an unknown man. The victim stated that he was targeted by two males in a white sedan who opened fire on him as he sat in his vehicle. The victim’s car was shot several times, and the man was wounded in the left arm. The victim pulled out of the hotel parking lot and drove through several other parking lots before entering a local business to ask for help. Mentor Police and Fire arrived to secure the area and treat the man.

