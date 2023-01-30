ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect. The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspected homicide: woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment in Shaker Heights. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the Cuyahoga County Medical...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022. D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula police search for missing 21-year-old man since Jan. 23

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing. According to police, Manuel Maldonado was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Maldonado’s family said he was in the area of Ninth Street near the harbor....
ASHTABULA, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Jan. 28

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Anaiya Smith. Smith was was last seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to police. Police said she went out and has not returned. Call the South Euclid Police Department...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Mentor Police Investigating a Hotel Shooting

MENTOR - Mentor Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a hotel on Emerald Court shortly after 8:00 AM this morning. Police say the victim is a 30 years old man who lives out of state and was staying at the hotel with an unknown man. The victim stated that he was targeted by two males in a white sedan who opened fire on him as he sat in his vehicle. The victim’s car was shot several times, and the man was wounded in the left arm. The victim pulled out of the hotel parking lot and drove through several other parking lots before entering a local business to ask for help. Mentor Police and Fire arrived to secure the area and treat the man.
MENTOR, OH

