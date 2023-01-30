Parker Friedrichsen released from Notre Dame NLI; Mike Brey fallout continues

Bixby High School (Oklahoma) star Parker Friedrichsen has been released from his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame after head coach Mike Brey’s announcement to retire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-4 165-pound shooting guard announced his decommitment from the Fighting Irish via Tipton Edits/On3 Sports .

Friedrichsen, a 4-star prospect, and the nation's No. 2 ranked shooting guard in Oklahoma according to On3 , joins Harvard-Westlake (California) star Brady Dunlap in decommitting from Notre Dame.

Friedrichsen originally chose the Fighting Irish over Rice, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Davidson. He was also previously committed to Oklahoma State last year before reopening his recruitment last May.

As a junior, the elite sharpshooter averaged 27.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

Prior to Friedrichsen and Dunlap being released, Notre Dame had assembled a three-man class of three top-150 prospects.

Now, only one remains - 3-star Penn High School (Indiana) point guard Markus Burton (No. 142).