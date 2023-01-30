ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Parker Friedrichsen released from Notre Dame NLI; Mike Brey fallout continues

By Paige Otto
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389J2B_0kWTogw200

Bixby High School (Oklahoma) star Parker Friedrichsen has been released from his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame after head coach Mike Brey’s announcement to retire at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-4 165-pound shooting guard announced his decommitment from the Fighting Irish via Tipton Edits/On3 Sports .

Friedrichsen, a 4-star prospect, and the nation's No. 2 ranked shooting guard in Oklahoma according to On3 , joins Harvard-Westlake (California) star Brady Dunlap in decommitting from Notre Dame.

Friedrichsen originally chose the Fighting Irish over Rice, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Davidson. He was also previously committed to Oklahoma State last year before reopening his recruitment last May.

As a junior, the elite sharpshooter averaged 27.8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

Prior to Friedrichsen and Dunlap being released, Notre Dame had assembled a three-man class of three top-150 prospects.

Now, only one remains - 3-star Penn High School (Indiana) point guard Markus Burton (No. 142).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?

First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: 247Sports final recruiting rankings

With 247Sports releasing their final class of 2023 recruiting rankings, we look at a handful of underrated recruits for Notre Dame football. The most obvious to me is the high school Butkus Award winner Drayk Bowen, but others also stand out. Notre Dame football signee – Drayk Bowen. Drayk...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Running Back Jeremiyah Love

It's officially National Signing Day. Notre Dame signed 24 prospects from the class of 2023. Here is a bio of a future Fighting Irish football player. Notre Dame Signing Day Bio: Running Back Jeremiyah Love. A consensus four-star recruit as rated by 247 Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals. The 59th...
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

The Triple-Option: There’s ONE piece of fun Notre Dame news on National Signing Day

It’s another triple-option for Notre Dame football today as we celebrate National Signing Day — but not really. Back in December, Notre Dame staring quarterback Drew Pyne quit the team before the bowl game and entered the transfer portal. Pyne was insulted that he was going to have to battle for the starting job in the spring versus Tyler Buchner and whatever transfer quarterback the Irish were bringing in (hello Sam Hartman) and wanted to go somewhere to have a real shot at starting in 2023.
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Irish broke the ACC football cheat code

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish released its 2023 football schedule a few weeks ago, and we could finally see where all of the ACC games were slotted for the season. There were no big surprises — other than ND forcing itself to play during midterm week. The real surprise came on Monday when the ACC released its full conference schedule.
NOTRE DAME, IN
tourcounsel.com

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana

Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend has followed through on its threat to sue downtown developer David Matthews. The 12-story apartment building at 300 E. LaSalle Avenue in the East Bank neighborhood was supposed to have a first-floor grocery store and pharmacy. That has yet to take shape, even though the deadline for completion had been extended an additional two and a half years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Crash impacts major Mishawaka intersection

Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincolnway. It happened just before Noon on Thursday. Police on the scene are not releasing any information. At this point, it's unclear what caused the tanker truck and car to collide. The intersection is partially...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana

Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
ELKHART, IN
103.3 WKFR

Young Benton Harbor Man’s Dark Sense of Humor Goes TikTok Viral

Jokes about his job, racism, and kidnapping aren't for everyone, but they're pulling in millions of views for this Benton Harbor man. Lamar currently has 76.1 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on his TikTok channel @mmartymar_. You'll see everything from smooth skate dancing moves to dark and hilarious comedy videos on Lamar's TikTok channel. Let's check out the most viewed videos on his channel so far.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a local teacher being honored for her work!. Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Victim identified in US-12 deadly head-on crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Road conditions appear to have been a factor in a deadly crash on US-12 in Berrien County. The crash happened last week when an SUV tried to pass a semi, lost control and then hit another semi head-on. This caused both the second semi and...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Fatal crash being investigated in Elkhart county

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart. It was just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, when dispatch received a shooting with injuries call in the 700 block of Concord Ave. Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched...
ELKHART, IN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy