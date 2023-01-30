Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville over a common skin problem have lost their case. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening them by requiring them to be cleanshaven. They said it was a burden because they have a condition called pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB. When people with PFB shave it can cause ingrown hairs, irritated skin and scarring.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO