Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
wjct.org
Northeast Florida sheriffs support concealed carry bill
Two Northeast Florida sheriffs support the idea of letting residents carry concealed guns without permits, an idea championed by Republican state lawmakers including House Speaker Paul Renner of Palm Coast. Sheriffs Michelle Cook of Clay County and Bill Leeper of Nassau County both said they would support the legislation, with...
wjct.org
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
wjct.org
Soaring prices squeeze renters in Jax
A University of North Florida analysis found that nearly half of Jacksonville’s renters are "cost-burdened," partly because so many institutional investors have snatched up rental properties. The JAX Rental Housing Project found that 47.4% of residents devote at least 30% of their income to housing. It’s a fact that...
wjct.org
The Loop is expanding but will close Orange Park site after 33 years
One of Jacksonville's longest-running eateries will expand its operation to St. Augustine's World Golf Village in the spring. But in order to focus on developing that and other possible locations in the Sawgrass, Oakleaf and North Jacksonville areas, The Loop will shut down the Orange Park site it's operated for 33 years.
wjct.org
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced to prison for tax evasion
A former CEO in Jacksonville was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for trying to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Jason Cory, 49, also faces 36 years of supervised release after his prison term ends. He must pay back...
wjct.org
Black firefighter lawsuit; Jax Film Festival; surviving on another planet; ‘What’s Good Wednesday’
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville over a common skin problem have lost their case. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening them by requiring them to be cleanshaven. They said it was a burden because they have a condition called pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB. When people with PFB shave it can cause ingrown hairs, irritated skin and scarring.
wjct.org
Neptune Beach residents fume about 'green monster' water tank
Residents of Neptune Beach complained to City Council on Wednesday about a water tank they say was built with no notice. The tank is behind a shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard. Residents say it can be seen from a handful of homes in the Neptune by the Sea neighborhood. Those...
wjct.org
Bed Bath & Beyond closing two Jacksonville stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close dozens of additional stores, including two in Jacksonville. In a list published Monday, stores at 13221 City Station Drive and 6001-24 Argyle Forest Blvd. were among the list of 87 new stores set to close in 2023 amid talks of the storied chain filing for bankruptcy protection. The additional closings come just three weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closings of 62 stores.
wjct.org
Sulzbacher seeking $28 million in financing for Enterprise Village
Sulzbacher is piecing together federal and state financing for its estimated $46 million Enterprise Village affordable housing and homelessness services project in Northwest Jacksonville. Sulzbacher applied for $28 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and accompanying funding, President and CEO Cindy Funkhouser said...
wjct.org
Rental housing crisis; World Economic Forum; poet Francis Poole; L.O.V.E. Culture
A new report is out this week looking at the state of the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville. It finds that nearly half of the city’s renters are cost-burdened — meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. The report recommends that Jacksonville establish a...
wjct.org
Jax film fest moves Downtown this weekend
The 2023 Jacksonville Film Festival has moved from San Marco to take over the city’s urban core this weekend. The festival includes screenings of indie-films, workshops and panels split among three Downtown venues: WJCT Public Media, Jacksonville Public Library and Jessie Ball duPont Center. Organizers want it to be...
wjct.org
World of Nations returns in February
Jacksonville is gearing up for its 31st Annual World of Nations Celebration, a multicultural festival set for the weekend of Feb. 18 and 19 at Tailgaters Parking on Talleyrand Avenue. The annual international festival features a variety of countries, some showcasing food native to that nation as well as traditional...
Comments / 0