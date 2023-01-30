ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swatara Township, PA

NewsChannel 36

Pennsylvania Awarded $8.8 Million For Low Income Senior Nutrition Programs

HARRISBURG, P.A. (WENY) - Pennsylvania was awarded $8.8 million Wednesday in federal funding for food access for low-income seniors. The funding comes by way of the senior farmer's market nutrition program. As a result of the new funding, four thousand more seniors will be provided with access to food, up 40 thousand from 36 thousand.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wood Mode close to full operations

KREAMER, Pa. — Operations at Wood Mode LLC are set to fully reopen on Feb. 2 after the Kreamer, Pa.-based custom cabinet manufacturing plant was forced to shut down due to a computer virus, After the more than three-week downtime, the company said the reopening will lead to increased production and staffing levels.
KREAMER, PA
FOX 43

Food program in Lancaster's Central Market looks to prevent waste

LANCASTER, Pa. — A new program in Lancaster looks to prevent food waste from unsold goods at the Central Market. The Kathleen L. Peck After Market Program is officially underway, which allows anyone to browse and select produce, bread and leftover ready-to-eat meals near the end of their shelf life, for free!
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County

Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Highway safety survey is now accessible to the public: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking public input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its online survey found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety. PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll noted that 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways in 2021. “Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theburgnews.com

Commonwealth buys Susquehanna River islands to conserve, keep public

This summer, two unique pieces of real estate splashed onto the sales market in Harrisburg—they now have a new owner. In January, the commonwealth purchased Independence and Bailey’s islands, both located in the middle of the Susquehanna River near the Harvey Taylor Bridge, with the intention of conserving the land.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New luxury, 55+ high-rise building coming to Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It won’t be long before Lancaster’s skyline looks completely different. A new residential tower is being built, and it will be the city’s tallest building once finsihed. But who will live there?. The new building, called Mosaic, will be a residential tower...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate

Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania school lunch programs

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Senators are pushing for school students to be eligible to receive free school lunches starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. According to Senator Lindsey M. Williams and Senator Judith L. Schwank, legislation will be re-introduced that provides free school meals to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Changes coming to SNAP benefits

Harrisburg, Pa. — Emergency payments to a supplemental nutrition program will stop at the end of February, officials with the state Department of Human Services announced. Those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were eligible for an additional emergency allotment payment each month during the pandemic, but recent legislation will put an end to that. Due to passage of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, starting in March,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County

If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
